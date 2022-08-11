Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival 2022 is rapidly approaching as attendees begin their preparations for the three-day festival.

For those that are packing their bags ready to camp out at the grounds of Bramham Park, or simply for people who want to plan their outfits for one of the days of the festival, weather plays a vital role.

So what will the weather be like whilst acts such as Megan Thee Stallion or Arctic Monkeys are performing on stage? Will you need to pack your raincoat and will your pair of sunglasses be needed?

When is Leeds Festival 2022 and where is it held?

The musical festival is scheduled for three-days of musical mayhem.

It will start on Friday, 26 August and come to an end on Sunday, 28 August.

Held at the grounds of the iconic Yorkshire gardens of Bramham Park, which is located at the following address: Bramham Lane, Wetherby, LS23 6ND.

What will the weather be like for Leeds Festival 2022?

Festival goers will need to make sure to pack their wellies and a raincoat as the weather for Leeds Fest is looking rather miserable on the whole.

Bramham Park is set to feel a variety of different weather, whether it be a number of shocking thunderstorms, grey and overcast cloudy skies, as well as some rainfall.

However, it is not all doom and gloom so still make sure to bring your sunglasses as the sun will make an appearance - even if brief.

What has the Met Office said?

In a statement in regards to the weather around the time of the festival, weather experts at the Met Office warn of ‘unsettled weather’ with a ‘likelihood of thunderstorms’.

The statement reads: “The settled weather from the start of August is expected to continue, however occasional bouts of more unsettled weather are likely from roughly the middle of the month.”

“These increase the likelihood of thunderstorms, especially in the south and west, temperatures near normal to warm, but very warm and humid at times.”

What is the daily weather forecast for the time of Leeds Festival 2022?

Forecasters at AccuWeather - a weather organisation that provides commercial forecasts worldwide - has revealed what the weather will be like at Bramham Park over the three-days of Leeds Festival 2022.

The following is a day-to-day breakdown of what anyone who attends can expect: