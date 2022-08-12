Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparations are continuing ahead of one of the biggest festivals in the United Kingdom, as the city has announced planned road closures for Leeds Festival 2022.

Music fans flock to the grounds of Bramham Park in their tens of thousands, with last year’s return event from the Covid-19 pandemic totalling at a near-90,000 attendance.

This is despite the fact that weather experts are expecting rainfall and a few thunderstorms to batter West Yorkshire around the time of the event.

As with every Leeds Festival each year, there are planned road closures throughout the region that could disrupt travel plans.

Yorkshire Evening Post has you covered with all the latest information regarding road closures and the period of time they are closed for.

When is Leeds Festival 2022?

The musical festival is scheduled for three-days of musical mayhem.

It will start on Friday, 26 August and come to an end on Sunday, 28 August.

Held at the grounds of the iconic Yorkshire gardens of Bramham Park, which is located at the following address: Bramham Lane, Wetherby, LS23 6ND.

Full list of road closures for Leeds Festival 2022

The following is a full list of all the road closures and travel changes in place over the course of the three-day music festival.

A64

One way system in place

From 4 am on Wednesday, 24 August to 3 pm on Monday, 29 August the A64 between Fox and Grapes public house and A1(M)/A64 roundabout closed to all Eastbound traffic

Kiddal Lane

closed from Wednesday, 24 August to Monday, 29 August

Thorner Village

The following areas and roads in Thorner Village will be closed:

Mangrill Lane - northern part

Carr Lane

Wothersome Corner

Thorner Skeltons Lane

Thorner Milner Lane

Thorner Holme Farm Lane and Bramham Lane

Here are the times of the closures in Thorner Village:

From 7 pm to 1 am on Tuesday, 23 August

From 7 am to 1 am on Wednesday, 24 August and Thursday, 25 August

From 7 am to 3 am on Friday, 26 August and Saturday, 27 August

From 7 am to 7 am on Sunday, 28 August

From 7 am to 3 pm on Monday, 29 August

Aberford

Main Street junction West of Junction 44 roundabout, from 4 am on Wednesday, 24 August to 3 pm on Monday, 29 August

No access on to the Bramham Interchange; hard closure, no traffic allowed through - please check for information on diversions and alternate routes

West Woods Road

Closed at the junction near Wattle Syke for Southbound traffic, from 9 pm on Friday, 26 August to 3 am on Saturday, 27 August and 9 pm on Sunday, 28 August to 3 pm on Monday, 29 August

Kiddle Lane and A64 road junction

Closed for the duration of the festival, Wednesday, 24 August to Monday, 29 August

Potterton Lane and Kiddal Lane junction

Closed for the duration of the festival, Wednesday, 24 August to Monday, 29 August

A1(M)

Temporary closure of the bridge that leads to Bowcliffe Hall and Bramham Park