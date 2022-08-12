Preparations are continuing ahead of one of the biggest festivals in the United Kingdom, as the city has announced planned road closures for Leeds Festival 2022.
Music fans flock to the grounds of Bramham Park in their tens of thousands, with last year’s return event from the Covid-19 pandemic totalling at a near-90,000 attendance.
Organisers are expecting that number to rise for the 2022 iteration, especially with a groundbreaking line-up with headliners such as Yorkshire’s Arctic Monkeys - yet tickets are still available.
This is despite the fact that weather experts are expecting rainfall and a few thunderstorms to batter West Yorkshire around the time of the event.
As with every Leeds Festival each year, there are planned road closures throughout the region that could disrupt travel plans.
Yorkshire Evening Post has you covered with all the latest information regarding road closures and the period of time they are closed for.
When is Leeds Festival 2022?
The musical festival is scheduled for three-days of musical mayhem.
It will start on Friday, 26 August and come to an end on Sunday, 28 August.
Held at the grounds of the iconic Yorkshire gardens of Bramham Park, which is located at the following address: Bramham Lane, Wetherby, LS23 6ND.
Full list of road closures for Leeds Festival 2022
The following is a full list of all the road closures and travel changes in place over the course of the three-day music festival.
A64
- One way system in place
- From 4 am on Wednesday, 24 August to 3 pm on Monday, 29 August the A64 between Fox and Grapes public house and A1(M)/A64 roundabout closed to all Eastbound traffic
Kiddal Lane
- closed from Wednesday, 24 August to Monday, 29 August
Thorner Village
The following areas and roads in Thorner Village will be closed:
- Mangrill Lane - northern part
- Carr Lane
- Wothersome Corner
- Thorner Skeltons Lane
- Thorner Milner Lane
- Thorner Holme Farm Lane and Bramham Lane
Here are the times of the closures in Thorner Village:
- From 7 pm to 1 am on Tuesday, 23 August
- From 7 am to 1 am on Wednesday, 24 August and Thursday, 25 August
- From 7 am to 3 am on Friday, 26 August and Saturday, 27 August
- From 7 am to 7 am on Sunday, 28 August
- From 7 am to 3 pm on Monday, 29 August
Aberford
- Main Street junction West of Junction 44 roundabout, from 4 am on Wednesday, 24 August to 3 pm on Monday, 29 August
- No access on to the Bramham Interchange; hard closure, no traffic allowed through - please check for information on diversions and alternate routes
West Woods Road
- Closed at the junction near Wattle Syke for Southbound traffic, from 9 pm on Friday, 26 August to 3 am on Saturday, 27 August and 9 pm on Sunday, 28 August to 3 pm on Monday, 29 August
Kiddle Lane and A64 road junction
- Closed for the duration of the festival, Wednesday, 24 August to Monday, 29 August
Potterton Lane and Kiddal Lane junction
- Closed for the duration of the festival, Wednesday, 24 August to Monday, 29 August
A1(M)
- Temporary closure of the bridge that leads to Bowcliffe Hall and Bramham Park
*Please note that this article will be updated as and when more road closures for Leeds Festival 2022 are confirmed