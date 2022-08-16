Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival is just around the corner and if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket you’ll be starting to plan how to get to and from the event.

The annual Leeds Festival shuttle bus service ferries thousands of music lovers from around the city centre to the grounds of Bramham Park.

Ahead of the festival, attendees are planning their journey to the event, and despite the weather looking stormy and miserable , you can still use the traditional shuttle bus service or get dropped off or picked up nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So if you are stuck at the thought of what the best way to get to Leeds Festival 2022 is, The Yorkshire Evening Post has you covered with everything you must know.

When is Leeds Festival 2022?

One of the biggest music festivals in the UK, which amassed an audience of over 90,000 in 2021, is just around the corner .

Musical mayhem will span across three days, starting from Friday, 26 August 2022 - which is currently the only day with tickets available .

It will come to an end on Sunday, 28 August.

Where can I get picked up or dropped off at Leeds Festival 2022?

If you plan on getting dropped off at Leeds Festival, or if you are getting picked up by a friend or family member when it is time to leave, you will need to use the festival’s Pick Up and Drop Off zone.

It is located off York Road by the A64 - please be wary of any scheduled road closures when travelling .

Please note that for this year’s iteration, there will be no pick up or drop off facility near Yellow Gate.

How much are Leeds Festival 2022 shuttle bus tickets?

For this year’s festival, you may decide to use the famed shuttle bus service to get to the event.

According to information available on the First Bus Leeds website, the following are the official shuttle bus ticket costs to get to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2022:

Single Ticket (a single trip to or from the festival) - £6.50 per person

Day Return Ticket (day return to and from the festival) - £12 per person

Carnet Ticket (unlimited travel to and from the festival) - £26 per person

What are the pick-up and drop-off points of the Leeds Festival shuttle bus?

The First Bus Leeds Festival shuttle bus service has four main pick-up and drop-off locations, which are as follows:

Bramham Park (LS23 6ND)

Sovereign Street (LS1 4BA)

Leeds Minster (LS2 7DJ)

Leeds Neville Street (LS1 4BQ)

What are the shuttle bus timetables over the week of Leeds Festival 2022?

First Bus will operate its shuttle bus service for Leeds Festival 2022 from Wednesday, 25 August to Monday, 30 August. Here are the details:

Wednesday, 25 August

Shuttle bus services run from Sovereign Street to Bramham Park all day from 9:30 am to 6:45 pm.

The first bus from Sovereign Street leaves at 9:30 am and arrives at Bramham Park at 10:15 am before leaving at 10:25 am and returning to the city centre at 11:10 am.

The last return shuttle bus leaves Bramham Park to Sovereign Street at 6:10 pm.

A shuttle bus will run from between every 30 minutes to an hour.

Thursday, 26 August

Shuttle bus services run from Sovereign Street to Bramham Park all day from 9 am to 8:40 pm.

The first bus from Sovereign Street leaves at 9 am and arrives at Bramham Park at 9:35 am before leaving at 9:55 am and returning to the city centre at 10:40 am.

The last return shuttle bus leaves Bramham Park to Sovereign Street at 7:55 pm.

A shuttle bus will run from between every 30 minutes to an hour.

Friday, 27 August and Saturday, 28 August

The first bus from Sovereign Street leaves at 9 am and arrives at Bramham Park at 9:45 am before leaving at 9:55 am and returning to the city centre at 10:40 am.

Shuttle buses will start picking up and dropping off to and from Leeds Minster from 9:10 pm at a rate of a bus every 10 to 40 minutes - the last bus to return to Leeds Minster is 1:45 am.

The last return shuttle bus leaves Bramham Park to Sovereign Street, including a drop-off at Leeds Minster, at 1:15 am in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sunday, 29 August

The first bus from Sovereign Street leaves at 9 am and arrives at Bramham Park at 9:45 am before leaving at 9:55 am and returning to the city centre at 10:40 am.

Shuttle buses will start picking up and dropping off to and from Leeds Minster from 7 pm at a rate of a bus every 10 minutes to one hour - the last bus to return to Leeds Minster is 6:10 am in the early hours of Monday morning.

The last return shuttle bus leaves Bramham Park to Sovereign Street, including a drop-off at Leeds Minster, at 5:30 am in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Monday, 30 August

Shuttle bus services will only be leaving from Bramham Park on Monday, yet there will be no stops at Sovereign Street and only Leeds Neville Street and Leeds Minster. The service will run from 6 am to 2:30 pm.

The first service of the day will leave Bramham Park at 6 am, arriving at Leeds Minster at 6:40 am before finishing at Leeds Neville Street at 6:45 am.

The last bus to leave Bramham Park will arrive at 2:30 pm, finishing its Leeds Festival 2022 service with a Leeds Minster drop-off at 3:10 pm and Leeds Neville Street at 3:15 pm.

Shuttle buses will run at a rate of every 30 minutes.