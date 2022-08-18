Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music lovers who are planning to attend Leeds Festival 2022 are up in arms after significant alterations have been made to the official line-up.

One of the six groundbreaking headline acts, Rage Against The Machine, will no longer perform at Bramham Park, whilst some other big names have opted out in recent days.

Festival goers had been full of excitement leading into the event after organisers revealed a groundbreaking cast of musicians , leading to tickets selling out fast .

Despite the expected miserable weather marred by torrential thunderstorms , people have already planned their journeys to the festival - but the bad news of popular singers and bands backing out has caused fan outrage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So who has pulled out of Leeds Festival so far and why? Have any replacements been announced and can I get a ticket refund? Yorkshire Evening Post has you covered with all the latest information.

Who has dropped out of Leeds Festival 2022 so far?

As of Wednesday, 17 August, there have been three names to pull out ahead of Leeds Festival 2022.

It was announced that Rage Against The Machine had cancelled their headline slot at Bramham Park on Thursday, 11 August 2022.

Whilst organisers revealed that American singer Jack Harlow and Italian rock band Maneskinhad pulled out on Monday, 15 August - with rumours of the news circulating social media in the weeks prior to the announcement.

Why are Rage Against The Machine no longer playing at Leeds Festival 2022?

The band were due to perform on the Friday night of Leeds Festival. Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The band was forced to abandon their headline role at Leeds Festival due to medical issues concerning singer Zack de la Rocha, it has been confirmed.

In a statement issued by Rage Against The Machine, the band said : “Per medical guidance Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

“Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 and 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation.

“The flights, travel time and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

“We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon”

Zack de la Rocha had injured his leg in the middle of the band’s Chicago show while performing Bullet In The Head.

Why did Jack Harlow and Maneskin drop out of Leeds Festival 2022?

Maneskin, who won Eurovision in 2021, has already updated fans on social media, explaining that the Leeds Festival 2022 cancellation is due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

Writing on the official Leeds Festival website , the band said: “We love and miss the UK and all of our beloved UK fans and we’re absolutely gutted to no longer be able to play these shows.

“We’re really excited for the year to come and want to thank you for your support and patience, we’ll hopefully be back in the UK soon and we can’t wait to see you at the O2 Arena in London next year. We love you!”

American rapper Jack Harlow has also backed out of his festival commitments for the same reason.

Organisers have confirmed that both Maneskin and Jack Harlow will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) instead, which takes place on the same weekend as Leeds Festival.

In a statement, the festival said: “We are saddened to hear that Jack Harlow and Maneskin have decided to perform at an award show the same weekend that they were confirmed to play Reading & Leeds.”

Who will replace them at Leeds Festival 2022?

The 1975 will join the bill for Leeds Festival at Bramham Park in less than a fortnight’s time offering fans their first chance to see the band live in the UK since 2020

English pop-rock band The 1975 have been confirmed to replace Rage Against The Machine as one of the six headline acts of Leeds Festival 2022.

Whilst Jack Harlow and Maneskin will be replaced by pop singer Charli XCX and London rapper AJ Tracey.

Can I get a refund for my Leeds Festival 2022 ticket?

Leeds Festival 2022 goers who might now be second-guessing their decision to attend the event due to the line-up changes will find it very difficult to get a refund.

According to the festival’s refund policy, “changes to the lineup” or “changes to a band” does not qualify for a ticket refund.

The festival’s terms and conditions state the following guidelines: “Refunds are only considered on major cancellation, substantial alteration or by special exception determined by FR (Festival Republic).

"Refunds should be obtained from the point of purchase, no later than three months after the event.

"A minimum of the face value of the ticket will be refunded.

"Refunds of booking fees per ticket are subject to the T&Cs of the point of sale."

For more information, please visit the official Leeds Festival website .

To skip past the trouble of trying to get a refund for your ticket, Ticketmaster offers a ticket resale service which allows you to sell your ticket to someone else.