Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reading and Leeds Festival have announced that The 1975 will join the bill as headliners, bringing their trademark sound to the sold-out event of the summer.

The band have established themselves as one of the defining bands of their generation with their distinctive aesthetic, ardent fanbase and unique sonic approach. The 1975 are set for a triumphant return and hero’s welcome as they take to the stage at Reading’s famous Richfield Avenue on Sunday and Leeds’ legendary Bramham Park on Friday.

Reading and Leeds Festival have announced that The 1975 will join the bill as headliners

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning to the main stage at both sites, this will be fans’ first chance to see the band live in the UK since 2020, with their last headline slot at Reading & Leeds heralded “a politically-charged and empowering triumph for Britain’s biggest band”.

The band, made up of Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald are no strangers to surprise announcements.

The Manchester four-piece have been drip-feeding teasers of their upcoming 5th album ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ over the last few weeks - released Friday 14th October via Dirty Hit and available to pre-order now at the1975.com - culminating in the release of singles ‘Part Of The Band’ and ‘Happiness’.

Their upcoming Reading and Leeds headline slot reaffirms their status as the leader of the alternative music movement and showcase their evolution in the run-up to the release of their new album.

Rage Against the Machine stated — as per medical guidance — that the band have been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of their tour cannot proceed, and it is with great disappointment that the band had to announce the cancellation of their headline slot.

With hundreds of acts set to play, Reading & Leeds returns as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer - defining and celebrating the sounds of modern ground-breaking music, as well as a world-class comedy line up.