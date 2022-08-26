Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival 2022 is now underway with a sell-out crowd as happy campers and music lovers prepare to enjoy three-days of musical mayhem.

Replacements have since been named with Indie band The 1975 cherry picked to headline the event with massively-popular rock band Rage Against The Machine vacating their headline slot.

Replacements have since been named with Indie band The 1975 cherry picked to headline the event.

Mark Healy and the rest of The 1975 step into the shoes left vacant by Rage Against The Machine this weekend.

The following is the full and updated list of headliners for Leeds Festival 2022:

Despite a number of Rage Against The Machine fans unhappy with the replacement , The 1975 still have an incredibly large fanbase, leading to them earning the headline slot at Leeds and Reading Festival 2022.

When will The 1975 perform at Leeds Festival 2022?

The 1975 are scheduled to headline the Main Stage East this evening (August 26), with their performance at 9.:20pm.

Attendees and those watching from home should expect them to hit the stage at 9:20 pm and will end their performance at 10:50 pm.

What is the possible setlist for The 1975 at Leeds Festival 2022?

The 1975 played at Japanese music festival Summer Sonic Osaka last week, debuting Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy) live and playing an as yet unreleased track, I’m in Love WIth You, to festival attendees.

With a longer set and a marquee spot at this year’s festival, the 1975 might use this opportunity to debut more material. Those members of setlist.fm have already set up the Leeds and Reading Festival setlists ahead of their performances.

If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

Love Me

Chocolate

Me & You Together Song

TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)

Paris

Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)

Happiness

Robbers

A Change of Heart

I’m in Love With You

Somebody Else

Love It If We Made It

People

The Sound

Sex

Give Yourself a Try

How can I watch The 1975 performance on TV?

The 1975’s performance at Bramham Park has not been selected for live television coverage.

However, their performance at the Reading Festival site will be available to watch live on the BBC on Sunday August 28 from 9:20pm.

There is wider coverage throughout the festival which can be streamed across the weekend on BBC iPlayer .