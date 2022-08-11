The American veterans of rock have confirmed that they will not be performing in Bramham Park on Friday August 26 as planned due to medical guidance issued to frontman Zack de la Rocha.
Read More
Appearances at other festivals across Europe have also been cancelled.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Festival road closures: Aberford village will be closed to festival traffic after being used as a 'rat run'
-
2
Man dead after a paragliding accident near to Leeds
-
3
Lamborghini pictured with car on top of its bonnet at busy Leeds junction following crash
-
4
'I'll throw acid over you': Leeds dad high on cocaine made vile threats to ex
-
5
'Highly organised' Leeds thieves caught by own technology after tracking movement of business owners
They were due to perform on the Leeds Festival’s Main Stage East, co-headlining the Friday night of the festival with the multi-award winning Halsey.
A statement on their official Instagram account read: “Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.
"Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 and 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery. We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.
“Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows."
Also in news: Leeds Festival road closures: Aberford village will be closed to festival traffic after being used as a 'rat run'
Last month, the band’s frontman injured his leg mid-performance in Chicago and has been taking a seat while performing.
The official Reading and Leeds Festival Twitter account has already teased the announcement of a replacement, tweeting a GIF with text that reads “thinking of a master plan.”