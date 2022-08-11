Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American veterans of rock have confirmed that they will not be performing in Bramham Park on Friday August 26 as planned due to medical guidance issued to frontman Zack de la Rocha.

Appearances at other festivals across Europe have also been cancelled.

The band were due to perform on the Friday night of Leeds Festival. Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

They were due to perform on the Leeds Festival’s Main Stage East, co-headlining the Friday night of the festival with the multi-award winning Halsey.

A statement on their official Instagram account read: “Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

"Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 and 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery. We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.

“Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows."

Last month, the band’s frontman injured his leg mid-performance in Chicago and has been taking a seat while performing.