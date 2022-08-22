Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival is one of the UK’s most popular music festivals, conceived in 1999 as a northern offshoot of Reading Festival - it attracts thousands of fans every year.

The festival’s popularity means tickets sell out fast and can be hard to come by, leaving some music fans feeling very disappointed.

However, all is not lost as you can watch and listen to portions of the music festival from the comfort of your own home via BBC television, radio and online.

Leeds Festival 2022 will be broadcasted on BBC Four, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1 Xtra - all three of these options can be accessed via the BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sounds smartphone app.

How can I watch Leeds Festival 2022 live on TV?

Leeds Festival will not be fully available to watch on the TV, however, you’ll be able to watch the headline act (Dave) on Saturday, as BBC Four will be covering the set from 10pm.

Wider coverage of Leeds Festival 2022 will be available for viewing on BBC iPlayer.

How can I watch Leeds Festival 2022 online?

If you’d rather stream the event online, you can find audio streams and video streams on BBC iPlayer.

As such, using this service, you can either watch Leeds Festival as it happens or after its conclusion.

Can I listen to Leeds Festival 2022 on the radio?

Some may prefer to listen to Leeds Festival on the radio - if you do, don’t worry, as there is an option for you to do this.