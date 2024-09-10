In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin shares his top holiday finds in Yorkshire.

My trip to Ibiza with the guys from LDC Radio was the stuff dreams are made of.

Sipping wine and tucking into pork loin fillets with potatoes at Cafe del Mar with a gorgeous sunset and music filling the air.

This summer has been filled with many experiences like this. I feel as though I have travelled all around the world through food.

And surprisingly, I’ve not had to leave Yorkshire to do it thanks to the many food festivals in the county.

Danny Mei Lan Malin, far right, on his trip to Ibiza this summer. Photo: Danny Mei Lan Malin | Danny Mei Lan Malin

Here are some of my best holiday finds in Yorkshire:

Bricklebank’s, Leeds

And while the cooked breakfasts with poached eggs and potato rostis were delicious, it was the biscoff pancakes which won it for me.

Capri, Wakefield

Located in Wakefield, this is another cafe excelling in brunch.

Tarantinos, Cleckheaton

When it comes to kebabs, I’ve had everything. During my time in Turkey, I even tried an AI sliced kebab at the Land of Legends.

But closer to home, nothing compares to Tarantinos in Cleckheaton - often called ‘Yorkshire’s best kebabs’.

Yorkshire Chai Company, Wakefield Mela

This summer, I also attended the Wakefield Mela where I lapped up some samosas from the Yorkshire Chai Company.

I finished my meal with Mr T's ice cream.

Bolton Food Festival, Bolton

I ventured out of the region to try the vendors at Bolton Food Festival.

And it was epic - I found incredible vegan cakes such as key lime pie and vegan-style Ferrero Rochers.

My own food court, Rate My Takeaway Kitchen, is opening this week.

I have been visiting restaurants and takeaways in Leeds to try their food for the second time to give people in Huddersfield a flavour of my favourite Leeds vendors.

It was a tough job but I’ve chosen Pizza Pizza, Jay’s Desserts, Hooyah Burgers, Wing a Ding, Birria Boyz and Bobby’s Salt and Pepper as well as Wagyu Lookin’ At? to join the line-up.

As a thank you to all you Yorkshire Evening Post readers, I’d love to welcome you down for a meet-and-greet at The Packhorse Shopping Centre in Huddersfield this Friday and Saturday.

While I can’t give you a taste of food from Ibiza I can give you the tunes we were banging out in our LDC Club Classic event. Find out more information via our social media channels and my official website.