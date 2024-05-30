Chapel Allerton Market: Bustling Leeds market to welcome shoppers into new space after expanding

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 30th May 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A bustling monthly market in Leeds is set to unveil its exciting expansion this Sunday (June 2).

Chapel Allerton Market has been a popular fixture in the north Leeds suburb since it launched last year with a varied array of independent traders.

From its base on the main square at Stainbeck Corner, shoppers can pick up anything from tasty snacks to crafts and jewellery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chapel Allerton Market is set to be bigger and better than ever after expanding. Photo: CA Spaces.Chapel Allerton Market is set to be bigger and better than ever after expanding. Photo: CA Spaces.
Chapel Allerton Market is set to be bigger and better than ever after expanding. Photo: CA Spaces.

And this Sunday, it’s set to be bigger and better than ever – after founder and local barber Ryan Edwards secured more space for the event.

For the first time, the market will expand into the playground at Chapel Allerton Primary School, in addition to its usual spot on the square.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

There are plans for performances from local choirs, face painting, a community yoga class, street food, and vintage clothing, as well as the usual popular offerings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryan, who works at Butler’s Barbering, has previously spoken about turning the market into a “destination” on the first Sunday of each month.

He said: “We had 93 people on the waiting list, so we wanted to find more space - it would have been a shame not to do it.”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.