A bustling monthly market in Leeds is set to unveil its exciting expansion this Sunday (June 2).

Chapel Allerton Market has been a popular fixture in the north Leeds suburb since it launched last year with a varied array of independent traders.

From its base on the main square at Stainbeck Corner, shoppers can pick up anything from tasty snacks to crafts and jewellery.

Chapel Allerton Market is set to be bigger and better than ever after expanding. Photo: CA Spaces.

And this Sunday, it’s set to be bigger and better than ever – after founder and local barber Ryan Edwards secured more space for the event.

For the first time, the market will expand into the playground at Chapel Allerton Primary School, in addition to its usual spot on the square.

There are plans for performances from local choirs, face painting, a community yoga class, street food, and vintage clothing, as well as the usual popular offerings.

Ryan, who works at Butler’s Barbering, has previously spoken about turning the market into a “destination” on the first Sunday of each month.