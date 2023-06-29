Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

9 of the best places to watch the sunset in Leeds - according to the people who live here

If you enjoy watching a nice sunset, some of these locations suggested by the Yorkshire Evening Post readers might be for you.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

While seeing a sunset might be nice no matter where you are, finding a nice hill with a great view will most likely enhance the experience greatly.

With nearby dales and hills, Leeds has many locations to choose from if you’re eager to watch the sun set over the city.

We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers what their favourite spots were, and here are nine of them:

Among the most popular locations to watch a sunset in Leeds is Otley Chevin. High viewpoints offer clear views of the sky.

1. Otley Chevin

Among the most popular locations to watch a sunset in Leeds is Otley Chevin. High viewpoints offer clear views of the sky. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Reader Nicky Karczewski Tinsley said: “We watched the sunset on Yeadon banks last night. Was beautiful!"

2. Yeadon Banks

Reader Nicky Karczewski Tinsley said: “We watched the sunset on Yeadon banks last night. Was beautiful!"

Photo Sales
Nestled between Pudsey and Farnley, the Post Hill, which got its name from the Yorkshire Evening Post, offer some great views of the sunset.

3. Post Hill

Nestled between Pudsey and Farnley, the Post Hill, which got its name from the Yorkshire Evening Post, offer some great views of the sunset. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Several readers said they enjoyed watching the sunset from the comforts of The Royalty, located on the Otley Chevin.

4. The Royalty, Otley

Several readers said they enjoyed watching the sunset from the comforts of The Royalty, located on the Otley Chevin. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunsetLeedsYorkshire Evening Post