Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin reveals mouth-watering line-up at new food hall with Leeds favourites

Danny Mei Lan Malin
By Danny Mei Lan Malin

Columnist

Published 20th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin reveals the mouth-watering line-up promised at his new food hall.

Ever since I earned my first wage, I've been buying takeaways - but I never thought that decades later, I’d be earning a living by rating them.

Now, I'm setting up my own food court with some of my favourite takeaways here in Yorkshire. It's a dream I didn’t even think was possible.

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin has revealed the mouth-watering line-up promised at his new food hall project.Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin has revealed the mouth-watering line-up promised at his new food hall project.
Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin has revealed the mouth-watering line-up promised at his new food hall project. | James Hardisty

The Rate My Takeaway kitchen will have five permanent vendors and three rotational spaces for pop-ups. There will also be a bar and social media booth.

I’m chuffed to say we’ll have everything from desserts and pizzas, to burgers and chicken.

Our permanent vendors include Leeds-based Pizza Pizza, Hooyah Burgers, Bobby’s Salt and Pepper, and Birria Boyz.

Pizza Pizza does banging Brooklyn-style pizza that I reviewed in Leeds, whereas Bobby’s Salt and Pepper is an Asian fusion takeaway in Ossett. I regularly order from there for my Saturday night takeaway.

The enticing line-up includes Leeds favourite Pizza Pizza, Danny said.The enticing line-up includes Leeds favourite Pizza Pizza, Danny said.
The enticing line-up includes Leeds favourite Pizza Pizza, Danny said. | Pizza Pizza

Birria Boyz are the Yorkshire lads who have converted me into a taco lover.

We also had to get somebody selling burgers - and who better than the city-centre boys at Hooyah Burger?

As a Leeds Rhinos fan and a burger lover, I was originally lured in by their Rhinos Burger. But I also like the build-your-own burger option.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last but not least, we will have Chapel Allerton-based Wing a Ding, serving up waffles, wings and other things such as 'frickles' and loaded fries. It’ll be nice to have some of the best takeaways all under one roof.

Our first Rate My Takeaway food court will be at the Packhorse Shopping Centre in Huddersfield, with more to come.

People can park for free when they visit, or order via Just Eat. Those who do come down will have the opportunity to appear on Rate My Takeaway’s social media channels.

