Trinity Kitchen has announced an exciting line-up of street food vendors - just in time for the summer.

Customers can explore a huge range of options including Burgerarti, Yard Dog, Cheesy Chip Shop, Hong Bao Asian Street Food and Yoi Fried Chicken, which will all be available to try at Trinity Kitchen from Tuesday, July 23 for the next nine weeks.

The vendors will be taking over the converted VW Camper Van, Citroen H van, horse trailer, shipping container and J7 van in the court.

Cheese lovers will be excited to know that they can get their fix at the Cheesy Chip Shop, brought to Trinity Kitchen by the team behind the Cheesy Living Co.

Trinity Kitchen has announced its new street food vendors - including the Cheesy Living Co. Photo: Trinity Kitchen | Trinity Kitchen

The menu features an array of sauces, cheese and toppings, from buffalo sauce and blue cheese to curry sauce, gouda and mango chutney.

Customers can opt for the truffle carbonara fries, which is made with parmesan, pecorino, pancetta and truffle. A range of sides including mac ‘n’ cheese bites, jalapeño poppers and halloumi fries are also available.

Burgerarti is also a new addition to Trinity Kitchen, serving up mouth-watering smash burgers with stacked patties and loaded fries for the first time.

Meanwhile, Hong Bao Asian Street Food will be dishing up an array of traditional Chinese dishes such as sizzling pork skewers, homemade vegetable tempura, and a variety of curry dishes.

Pan-Asian-inspired Yoi Fried Chicken is serving up fiery flavours with chicken bao buns and burgers, topped with delicious sauces such as their creamy peanut satay and Katsu curry mayo.

And the final returning vendor – Yard Dog – will be bringing delicious hot dogs and mac ‘n’ cheese for guests to enjoy.

The arrival of the new vendors follows the news that ThatZiki will be taking over the former Absurd Bird unit with a permanent residency, due to open in the coming weeks.

ThatZiki will serve up gyros with a range of fillings, from 24-hour marinated chicken and pork to grilled halloumi plus a vegan option, which are also available in a box, and topped with a choice of homemade house sauce, tzatziki, or sriracha chilli or mayo. Sides include loaded fries, feta fries, pita and hummus.

All of the vendors above will be joining the line-up alongside permanent eateries Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe and Doner Shack.