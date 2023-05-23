The five new arrivals are available to try at Trinity Kitchen for the next eight weeks and have set up shop within a converted VW Camper Van, a Citroen H van, a horse trailer, shipping container and a J7 van.

Returning to Trinity Kitchen, Wagyu Lookin’ At will be serving “mouth-watering” wagyu burgers accompanied by sides of ‘dirty fries’, which customers can customise to their liking, taking a pick between toppings from 12-hour applewood-smoked pork or 16-hour hickory-smoked brisket. There will be gluten free options available, along with the signature ‘Buddy Baker’ burger for vegetarians and vegans.

Also making a comeback to the kitchen is Shouk, which will be serving fresh Middle Eastern dishes such as their popular sabich, made with fluffy steamed pita bread, crispy fried aubergine, egg, potato, tahini, amba and salad. A wide range of vegetarian and vegan dishes will also be on offer.

For the next eight weeks, Sri Non Thai, Wagyu Lookin’ At, Dog Town UK, Bombay Grab and Shouk will be taking over places Trinity Kitchen, Leeds complementing the permanent eateries. Photo: Trinity Kitchen

Dog Town UK will be heading to the kitchen for the first time, with the team behind Slap and Pickle cooking up foot-long hotdogs accompanied by loaded fries. It will be joined by Sri Non Thai, where customers can try a range of authentic Thai cuisine, including Thai curries with a selection of traditional starters and sides such as crispy chicken with sweet chili sauce and Singapore noodles.

The last new vendor to accompany the permanent eateries such as Archie’s, Pho and Tortilla for the next eight weeks is Bombay Grab. It takes British classics and adds an exciting Indian-inspired twist, with previous dishes including their chicken ‘naanwich’ and Kashmiri fried chicken burger available to try.

Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Trinity Kitchen is the perfect pitstop for a summer refuel, with our latest set of street food vendors here for the next eight weeks.

“There are some up-and-coming newbies as well as some old favourites in the mix, offering a wide range of delicious dishes for guests to try. We’re sure that there will be something to suit everyone’s tastes this summer.”