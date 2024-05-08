Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speeding down a ramp in the city centre at the weekend were competitors taking part in the Bradford Bid’s Super Soapbox Challenge.

No engines, just carts and teams of people having fun. Outside of Leeds, Bradford is one of my favourite places to visit and we really need to shout about it.

From Broadway Shopping Centre to Tickles Music Hall and Pizza Pieces at The Wool Exchange in the city centre, Bradford combines the best of old and new. For me, it is the food capital of Yorkshire with such a diverse array of food and people. It's the home of some of the best curry houses - but what about kebabs?

Danny Mei Lan Malin has shared his favourite places for a takeaway (Photo by National World/Rate My Takeaway)

When I’m heading to Bradford, I often go past two well-known takeaways that I’ve reviewed - Lala’s in Pudsey which makes my favourite naans, a key part of any kebab, and Leeds Road Fisheries which does Zayn Malik’s favourite kebab.

While Zayn raves about Leeds Road Fisheries which sells fish and chips, pizzas and kebabs, I wasn’t a big fan of it. Apparently Zayn likes a kebab with chilli sauce, mint sauce, chutney and garlic mayo.

I prefer Lala’s in Pudsey, which is in between Leeds and Bradford.

Now it’s hard to compare kebabs because you’ve got mixed-grill-type kebabs which are the traditional ‘kebaps’ and then Doner kebabs which are the street food version.

Lala’s serves up authentic Indian dishes as well as kebabs which are made on the grill. The flavours of all the dishes I had were interesting and amazing. You know when it’s a good mixed grill because you don’t need a sauce.

I had a big kebab, it smelt good, with a lot of seasoning and all the different flavours coming through. It had a bit of a citrusy taste but a bit of a burn as well.

The family garlic naan was bang on too. Made to perfection. As much as I love a good naan, the key thing for me is the meat.

Closer to home, Spice and Grill on Kirkstall Road has the meat right on its Mixed Dream Donner. A lovely, decent sized thickness of donner meat, made up of mixed meats packed into the takeaway’s homemade sesame bread and filled with salad, feta and sauces.

The chicken shawarma is cooked to perfection and the donner meat is some of the best I’ve tried in a while. There’s a clean flavour to it. Mix it together with the sauces and wow. I even enjoyed the donner meat spring rolls.

Another place to get a delicious donner and top service with a smile is Istanbul Kebab on Call Lane. I call the owner Mr Happy because he’s always smiling and so friendly. When I lived in Morley I always had a donner from Trojan.