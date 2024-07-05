It’s understandable - is there anything better than unlimited drinks while you enjoy some of the finest food Leeds restaurants have to offer?
Here are 14 of the best-rated restaurants and bars in Leeds to visit for bottomless brunch - according to Google reviews.
1. Mad Frans
Mad Frans Bar, in Wellington Place, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 120 Google reviews. A customer at Mad Frans Bar said: “Loved the bottomless brunch - staff were all so friendly and so quick with drinks! Food was amazing too! Definitely my new favourite place to brunch!!” | Google Photo: Google
2. Casa Leeds
Casa Leeds, in Grand Arcade, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 489 Google reviews. A customer at Casa said: “Best meal we have had in Leeds in a long time. Wine was great and the owner was very passionate about his wine. Will 100% be coming back! Our new favourite restaurant in Leeds!” | Sheryl Yu/GooglePhoto: Sheryl Yu/Google
3. Harvey Nichols
Harvey Nichols, in Briggate, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 400 Google reviews. A customer at the fourth floor brasserie and bar said: “Awesome food & service. Love it here. Consistently amazing - wouldn’t go anywhere else to eat.” | Harvey Nichols/Google
4. Olive Tree Brasserie
Olive Tree Brasserie, in South Parade, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 341 Google reviews. A customer at Olive Tree said: “We had an amazing bottomless brunch for my 30th birthday! Charlie looked after us really well & made it super fun! 10/10.” | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty
5. The Whitehall Restaurant
The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar, in Whitehall Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 342 Google reviews. A customer at the Whitehall said: “Absolutely fabulous from start to finish. Beautiful food, amazing service and a truly wonderful atmosphere. Thank you for making my daughters graduation so special.” | GooglePhoto: Google
6. Heaney & Mill
Heaney & Mill, in Otley Road, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 671 Google reviews. A customer at Heaney & Mill said: “Had a delightful business brunch at Heaney & Mill Leeds. The English breakfast was cooked to perfection. The ambiance was inviting, and the service was exceptional. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a breakfast or brunch. Will definitely return!” | Heaney & Mill/Google
