14 of the best bottomless brunch spots in Leeds and what customers have to say including Harvey Nichols

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

Bottomless brunches in Leeds are still all the rage.

It’s understandable - is there anything better than unlimited drinks while you enjoy some of the finest food Leeds restaurants have to offer?

Here are 14 of the best-rated restaurants and bars in Leeds to visit for bottomless brunch - according to Google reviews.

There’s a real range of restaurants and bars on this list - one even serves Korean and Japanese food.

Mad Frans Bar, in Wellington Place, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 120 Google reviews. A customer at Mad Frans Bar said: “Loved the bottomless brunch - staff were all so friendly and so quick with drinks! Food was amazing too! Definitely my new favourite place to brunch!!”

1. Mad Frans

Mad Frans Bar, in Wellington Place, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 120 Google reviews. A customer at Mad Frans Bar said: “Loved the bottomless brunch - staff were all so friendly and so quick with drinks! Food was amazing too! Definitely my new favourite place to brunch!!” | Google Photo: Google

Casa Leeds, in Grand Arcade, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 489 Google reviews. A customer at Casa said: “Best meal we have had in Leeds in a long time. Wine was great and the owner was very passionate about his wine. Will 100% be coming back! Our new favourite restaurant in Leeds!”

2. Casa Leeds

Casa Leeds, in Grand Arcade, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 489 Google reviews. A customer at Casa said: “Best meal we have had in Leeds in a long time. Wine was great and the owner was very passionate about his wine. Will 100% be coming back! Our new favourite restaurant in Leeds!” | Sheryl Yu/GooglePhoto: Sheryl Yu/Google

Harvey Nichols, in Briggate, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 400 Google reviews. A customer at the fourth floor brasserie and bar said: “Awesome food & service. Love it here. Consistently amazing - wouldn’t go anywhere else to eat.”

3. Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols, in Briggate, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 400 Google reviews. A customer at the fourth floor brasserie and bar said: “Awesome food & service. Love it here. Consistently amazing - wouldn’t go anywhere else to eat.” | Harvey Nichols/Google

Olive Tree Brasserie, in South Parade, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 341 Google reviews. A customer at Olive Tree said: “We had an amazing bottomless brunch for my 30th birthday! Charlie looked after us really well & made it super fun! 10/10.”

4. Olive Tree Brasserie

Olive Tree Brasserie, in South Parade, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 341 Google reviews. A customer at Olive Tree said: “We had an amazing bottomless brunch for my 30th birthday! Charlie looked after us really well & made it super fun! 10/10.” | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty

The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar, in Whitehall Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 342 Google reviews. A customer at the Whitehall said: “Absolutely fabulous from start to finish. Beautiful food, amazing service and a truly wonderful atmosphere. Thank you for making my daughters graduation so special.”

5. The Whitehall Restaurant

The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar, in Whitehall Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 342 Google reviews. A customer at the Whitehall said: “Absolutely fabulous from start to finish. Beautiful food, amazing service and a truly wonderful atmosphere. Thank you for making my daughters graduation so special.” | GooglePhoto: Google

Heaney & Mill, in Otley Road, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 671 Google reviews. A customer at Heaney & Mill said: “Had a delightful business brunch at Heaney & Mill Leeds. The English breakfast was cooked to perfection. The ambiance was inviting, and the service was exceptional. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a breakfast or brunch. Will definitely return!”

6. Heaney & Mill

Heaney & Mill, in Otley Road, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 671 Google reviews. A customer at Heaney & Mill said: “Had a delightful business brunch at Heaney & Mill Leeds. The English breakfast was cooked to perfection. The ambiance was inviting, and the service was exceptional. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a breakfast or brunch. Will definitely return!” | Heaney & Mill/Google

