Pizza Pizza Leeds, which already runs popular takeaways in Beeston And Gipton, is set to open its third store from 5pm today.

Located on Commercial Road, Kirkstall the takeaway will offer collection and delivery services to the areas of LS5, 4,12,13,16 and LS18.

Owner Junaid (Jay) Hussain, 25, told the YEP he will give a free pizza to any customer who visits the shop on the opening night to thank the community for their support in his venture.

He said: “How we operate is we don’t do much advertising but do a lot in the community so first night we want everyone to come down, have a chat and take a pizza home free of charge.

"It’s any pizza on our menu. 11 inch pizza, no strings attached just come down take a pizza, take menu and have a good time and a laugh.”

Jay, who started the business when he was just 20, has prepared around 500 dough bases with demand expected to be very high.

He added: "There has been a lot of work that has gone into tonight. We started gutting the place out about three months ago, took it down to basically bare bricks and then have built it back up again.

"Because of the other branches we have a bit of a brand, bit of a name in the area so we’ve had a lot of people asking and waiting for us to open.”