13 restaurants and takeaways for sale in Leeds including Hooyah Burgers and Viva Italian

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

A host of restaurants and takeaways have been listed for sale in Leeds.

There are over a dozen restaurants and takeaways for sale across Leeds including in popular hot spots such as the Kirkstall, Farsley and Allerton Bywater.

One such hotspot is Bad Boy Burgers in Meanwood which has been put up for sale at an asking price of £69,950.

Meanwhile popular city centre Italian Viva’s has seen its price reduced significantly to £74,500 with all furniture and fixtures included.

These venues are for sale at a range of prices and are all listed on BusinessesForSale.com.

Here are 12 of the restaurants and takeaways currently on the market in Leeds...

Viva Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, located on Bridge End, Leeds, has been listed for sale.

1. Viva Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - £75,000

Viva Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, located on Bridge End, Leeds, has been listed for sale. | Simon Hulme

Lister Fisheries and Filling Station, on North Lane in Headingley, is listed for sale.

2. Lister Fisheries and Filling Station - £59,950

Lister Fisheries and Filling Station, on North Lane in Headingley, is listed for sale. | Google

Mayfair Bites, located on The Gate House, Berking Avenue, has been listed for sale

3. Mayfair Bites - £69,950

Mayfair Bites, located on The Gate House, Berking Avenue, has been listed for sale | Google

DJ's Fast Food, on Byron Street, has been listed for sale.

4. DJ's Fast Food - £87,000

DJ's Fast Food, on Byron Street, has been listed for sale. | DJ's Fast Food/Google

Smiths Food Bar, on Main Street in Allerton Bywater, has been listed for sale.

5. Smiths Food Bar - £27,500

Smiths Food Bar, on Main Street in Allerton Bywater, has been listed for sale. | Smiths Food Bar/Google

Bad Boy Burgers, located on Stainbeck Avenue, Meanwood, has been listed for sale.

6. Bad Boy Burgers - £69,950

Bad Boy Burgers, located on Stainbeck Avenue, Meanwood, has been listed for sale. | Justin Keenan/Google

