There are over a dozen restaurants and takeaways for sale across Leeds including in popular hot spots such as the Kirkstall, Farsley and Allerton Bywater.
One such hotspot is Bad Boy Burgers in Meanwood which has been put up for sale at an asking price of £69,950.
Meanwhile popular city centre Italian Viva’s has seen its price reduced significantly to £74,500 with all furniture and fixtures included.
These venues are for sale at a range of prices and are all listed on BusinessesForSale.com.
Here are 12 of the restaurants and takeaways currently on the market in Leeds...
