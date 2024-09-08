There are over a dozen restaurants and takeaways for sale across Leeds including in popular hot spots such as the Kirkstall, Farsley and Allerton Bywater.

One such hotspot is Bad Boy Burgers in Meanwood which has been put up for sale at an asking price of £69,950.

Meanwhile popular city centre Italian Viva’s has seen its price reduced significantly to £74,500 with all furniture and fixtures included.

These venues are for sale at a range of prices and are all listed on BusinessesForSale.com.

Here are 12 of the restaurants and takeaways currently on the market in Leeds...

1 . Viva Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - £75,000 Viva Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, located on Bridge End, Leeds, has been listed for sale. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Lister Fisheries and Filling Station - £59,950 Lister Fisheries and Filling Station, on North Lane in Headingley, is listed for sale. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Mayfair Bites - £69,950 Mayfair Bites, located on The Gate House, Berking Avenue, has been listed for sale | Google Photo Sales

4 . DJ's Fast Food - £87,000 DJ's Fast Food, on Byron Street, has been listed for sale. | DJ's Fast Food/Google Photo Sales

5 . Smiths Food Bar - £27,500 Smiths Food Bar, on Main Street in Allerton Bywater, has been listed for sale. | Smiths Food Bar/Google Photo Sales

6 . Bad Boy Burgers - £69,950 Bad Boy Burgers, located on Stainbeck Avenue, Meanwood, has been listed for sale. | Justin Keenan/Google Photo Sales