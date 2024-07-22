Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of an award-winning cafe in Leeds has had a “whirlwind” first year.

Bricklebank's Cafe and Bar, in Stainbeck Lane, welcomed its first customers on July 24, 2023 and will be celebrating its first birthday with a huge party this Wednesday (July 24).

The young entrepreneur behind the business, 23-year-old Adam Bricklebank told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the business has reached significant heights in its first 12 months.

Most recently, Adam featured on BBC Breakfast sharing his journey to success.

Bricklebank’s, in Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, is celebrating its first birthday this year. Photo: NW | NW

Speaking about the first year, Adam said: “It's been absolutely overwhelming, it's just been a whirlwind.

“It's really taken off. The minute we opened at 6pm on 24th July, we were full by 7pm. And ever since then, it's stayed that way.”

Adam added: “The thing I love about Chapel Allerton is the warmth the area has got.

“People like to come back and support you and not just because they like the product, but because they support you as an individual and a business.

“It’s a really supportive area. All the local businesses support each other, so it's just one of the best areas to be in business.”

Plans to expand are on the books, Adam said. The young businessman hopes to extend the existing building while opening a sister site in the nearby area soon.

Find out more information about Bricklebank's first anniversary celebrations via its social media channels.