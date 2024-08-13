Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin shares what he thinks of the much-loved food truck Birria Boyz.

Before I started Rate My Takeaway, my experience of Mexican cuisine was nachos and quesadillas - normally from a chain restaurant.

It’s not been my go-to until recently when I discovered it at Birria Boyz, in Moortown Rugby Club.

Typically street food, birria is slow cooked meat with chillies in broth and served with tacos or tortillas and condiments.

Birra Boyz opened in their permanent home of Moortown Rugby Club, Leeds, at the beginning of March.

And what I love about street food is the fact that stalls pop up everywhere off the beaten track including at pubs and rugby clubs - it’s all part of its charm.

The two lads behind the food truck at Moortown Rugby Club serve up everything from tacos and mac & cheese to loaded fries and nachos.

This is where my love of the munch box comes to fruition. The Birria Box combines the best bits of their menu - and wow it was bang on.

For £40, you get three beef tacos, loaded beef chilli fries, birria mac ‘n’ cheese, six of honey Sriracha wings, cheesy nachos, topped with homemade guac, salsa, chimichurri and coriander.

It is served with a dipping pot of consommé - super cheesy, meaty and flavoursome.

You can’t help but eat with your eyes as well as your taste buds when it comes to Birria Boyz. Not only is it jam packed with flavour, but it's colourful too.

There is something for everyone at Birria Boyz with many vegan options available, which my wife Sophie enjoyed.

Last week, I shared some of my favourite places to buy a pizza and I've found another to add to the list - Pizza Freak, in Kirkstall Road, is now my go-to pizza place for a Brooklyn-style pizza.

White sauce, pancetta, mushrooms and cheese. Wow.

For more recommendations follow Danny Malin on his official accounts and website.