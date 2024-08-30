It was National Burger Day last week (August 22). We asked our readers to name the best places in the city for a burger - and they delivered.

There’s an infinite amount of choice in Leeds for most cuisines, but there’s a top burger spot in every neighbourhood in our great city.

These 14 places have been chosen by locals as their favourite - how many have you tried?

1 . Coldcotes Bistro YEP reader Bex Bland named Coldcotes Bistro, in Coldcotes Circus, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. | Coldcotes Bistro/Google Photo: Coldcotes Bistro/Google Photo Sales

2 . Meat:Stack YEP reader Josh Smith named Meat:Stack, in Bishopgate Street, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. | Meat:Stack Photo: Meat:Stack Photo Sales

3 . Hooyah Burgers YEP reader Josh Smith named Hooyah Burgers, in Albion Street, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. Photo: Geha Pandey Photo Sales

4 . Dope Burger YEP reader Michael Duffy said Dope Burger, in Tong Road, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Almost Famous YEP reader Darren Buxton named Almost Famous, in Great George's Street, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. Darren said: "We were very impressed with the food there." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales