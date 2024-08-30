14 of the best place for a burger in Leeds according to people who live here including Hooyah

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

These are the people of Leeds’ top picks.

It was National Burger Day last week (August 22). We asked our readers to name the best places in the city for a burger - and they delivered.

There’s an infinite amount of choice in Leeds for most cuisines, but there’s a top burger spot in every neighbourhood in our great city.

These 14 places have been chosen by locals as their favourite - how many have you tried?

YEP reader Bex Bland named Coldcotes Bistro, in Coldcotes Circus, as the best place for a burger in Leeds.

1. Coldcotes Bistro

YEP reader Bex Bland named Coldcotes Bistro, in Coldcotes Circus, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. | Coldcotes Bistro/Google Photo: Coldcotes Bistro/Google

YEP reader Josh Smith named Meat:Stack, in Bishopgate Street, as the best place for a burger in Leeds.

2. Meat:Stack

YEP reader Josh Smith named Meat:Stack, in Bishopgate Street, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. | Meat:Stack Photo: Meat:Stack

YEP reader Josh Smith named Hooyah Burgers, in Albion Street, as the best place for a burger in Leeds.

3. Hooyah Burgers

YEP reader Josh Smith named Hooyah Burgers, in Albion Street, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. Photo: Geha Pandey

YEP reader Michael Duffy said Dope Burger, in Tong Road, as the best place for a burger in Leeds.

4. Dope Burger

YEP reader Michael Duffy said Dope Burger, in Tong Road, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google

YEP reader Darren Buxton named Almost Famous, in Great George's Street, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. Darren said: "We were very impressed with the food there."

5. Almost Famous

YEP reader Darren Buxton named Almost Famous, in Great George's Street, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. Darren said: "We were very impressed with the food there." | Google Photo: Google

YEP reader Dan Wilkinson named MEATliquor, in Trinity Leeds, as the best place for a burger in Leeds.

6. MEATliquor

YEP reader Dan Wilkinson named MEATliquor, in Trinity Leeds, as the best place for a burger in Leeds. | MEATliquor Bar & Restaurant/Google Photo: MEATliquor Bar & Restaurant

