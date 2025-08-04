Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Town Street, Beeston shuts for two weeks resurfacing

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
A major bus route in south Leeds is set to shut from today.

Town Street, Beeston will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday 4 to Friday, August 15, 9.30am-3.30pm Monday to Friday only.

Service 24 will terminate at bus stop 45012122, Beeston Co-Op on Town Street then diverting via Wesley Street and Lowfields Road to turn round at the roundabout and starting service from bus stop 45010079, Beeston Co-Op on Beeston Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Town Street, Beeston will be closed due to resurfacing works with the number 24 bus diverting.placeholder image
Town Street, Beeston will be closed due to resurfacing works with the number 24 bus diverting. | James Hardisty

In other news, Ninelands Lane, Garforth will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 4 to Friday, August 8. Service 175 will divert via Hazelwood Avenue and Fairburn Drive in both directions. Skeltons Lane, Whinmoor will also be closed on Thursday with service 7 diverting.

Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall remains in place.

Meanwood Road continues to face disruption as a result of ongoing Northern Gas works, while disruption as a result of ongoing works to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will remain in place until May 2026. Wide Lane, Morley is also set to remain shut until September.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Main Street, Linton will also remain closed due to roadworks until Saturday, August 30, while Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby will be closed due to roadworks until Friday, August 8.

In a welcome boost to city services, Harehills Lane in Chapel Allerton is set to reopen from Thursday following a two week closure.

Related topics:LeedsBusesDiversionsRoad ClosuresBeeston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice