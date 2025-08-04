A major bus route in south Leeds is set to shut from today.

Town Street, Beeston will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday 4 to Friday, August 15, 9.30am-3.30pm Monday to Friday only.

Service 24 will terminate at bus stop 45012122, Beeston Co-Op on Town Street then diverting via Wesley Street and Lowfields Road to turn round at the roundabout and starting service from bus stop 45010079, Beeston Co-Op on Beeston Road.

Town Street, Beeston will be closed due to resurfacing works with the number 24 bus diverting. | James Hardisty

In other news, Ninelands Lane, Garforth will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 4 to Friday, August 8. Service 175 will divert via Hazelwood Avenue and Fairburn Drive in both directions. Skeltons Lane, Whinmoor will also be closed on Thursday with service 7 diverting.

Main Street, Linton will also remain closed due to roadworks until Saturday, August 30, while Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby will be closed due to roadworks until Friday, August 8.

In a welcome boost to city services, Harehills Lane in Chapel Allerton is set to reopen from Thursday following a two week closure.