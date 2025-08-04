Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Town Street, Beeston shuts for two weeks resurfacing
Town Street, Beeston will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday 4 to Friday, August 15, 9.30am-3.30pm Monday to Friday only.
Service 24 will terminate at bus stop 45012122, Beeston Co-Op on Town Street then diverting via Wesley Street and Lowfields Road to turn round at the roundabout and starting service from bus stop 45010079, Beeston Co-Op on Beeston Road.
In other news, Ninelands Lane, Garforth will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 4 to Friday, August 8. Service 175 will divert via Hazelwood Avenue and Fairburn Drive in both directions. Skeltons Lane, Whinmoor will also be closed on Thursday with service 7 diverting.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall remains in place.
Meanwood Road continues to face disruption as a result of ongoing Northern Gas works, while disruption as a result of ongoing works to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will remain in place until May 2026. Wide Lane, Morley is also set to remain shut until September.
Main Street, Linton will also remain closed due to roadworks until Saturday, August 30, while Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby will be closed due to roadworks until Friday, August 8.
In a welcome boost to city services, Harehills Lane in Chapel Allerton is set to reopen from Thursday following a two week closure.
