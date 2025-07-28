Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Meanwood Road to be hit by four weeks of delays
Buses running along Meanwood Road are set to be affected by Northern Gas works from Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, August 22.
Services 38, 39 and 91 could be delayed by four-way temporary traffic lights for two weeks on the junction with Stainbeck Road and Grove Lane, before moving to the junction with Bentley Lane for two more weeks.
In other news, Main Street, Linton will remain closed due to roadworks until Saturday, August 30, while Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby will be closed due to roadworks until Friday, August 8.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall remains in place.
Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth also remains shut until further notice, while disruption as a result of ongoing works to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will remain in place until May 2026.
In a welcome boost to city services, ongoing resurfacing works on Spen Road, Weetwood, are set to be completed on Friday, August 1.
