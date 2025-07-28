A busy bus route in north Leeds is set to be hit by four weeks of delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buses running along Meanwood Road are set to be affected by Northern Gas works from Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, August 22.

Services 38, 39 and 91 could be delayed by four-way temporary traffic lights for two weeks on the junction with Stainbeck Road and Grove Lane, before moving to the junction with Bentley Lane for two more weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses running along Meanwood Road are set to be affected by Northern Gas works. | James Hardisty

In other news, Main Street, Linton will remain closed due to roadworks until Saturday, August 30, while Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby will be closed due to roadworks until Friday, August 8.

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth also remains shut until further notice, while disruption as a result of ongoing works to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will remain in place until May 2026.

In a welcome boost to city services, ongoing resurfacing works on Spen Road, Weetwood, are set to be completed on Friday, August 1.