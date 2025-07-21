Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby shuts for two weeks
Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby will be closed due to roadworks from Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, August 8 between 8am and 3.30pm each day. Service 7 will divert via High Street, Chapel Lane, Boston Road, Church Street and Primrose Lane.
Main Street, Linton will also closed due to roadworks from Monday, July 21 to Saturday, August 30.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall remains in place.
Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth also remains shut until further notice, as does Wide Lane slip road in Morley.
In a welcome boost to services, Cemetery Road and Top Moor Side in Holbeck have reopened following a four night closure for bridge inspection works.
