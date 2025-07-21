A busy route near Leeds is set to shut for two weeks.

Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby will be closed due to roadworks from Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, August 8 between 8am and 3.30pm each day. Service 7 will divert via High Street, Chapel Lane, Boston Road, Church Street and Primrose Lane.

Main Street, Linton will also closed due to roadworks from Monday, July 21 to Saturday, August 30.

The number 7 service will divert for two weeks as a result of roadworks on Clifford Moor Road, Wetherby. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth also remains shut until further notice, as does Wide Lane slip road in Morley.

In a welcome boost to services, Cemetery Road and Top Moor Side in Holbeck have reopened following a four night closure for bridge inspection works.