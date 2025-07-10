A busy through-route in north Leeds is set to face seven weeks of disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is to carry out essential work around Newton Road, Chapeltown to replace the ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

The project, which is expected to last around seven weeks, has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is to carry out essential work around Newton Road, Chapeltown. | Google/NW

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, traffic management measures including a road closure and temporary traffic lights, will be put in place.

Chris Reed, Central Operations Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Leeds.”

From Wednesday, July 23, there will be a road closure on Harehills Lane at the junction of Newton Road. This will be in place for approximately two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Wednesday, August 6, temporary traffic lights will be in place on Chapeltown Road, starting at the junction of Newton Road and ending at the junction of St Martins Road. This will be in place for approximately five weeks.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]. Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.