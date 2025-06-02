Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Inner Ring Road to shut for bridge inspection
The Inner Ring Road, Leeds city centre, will be closed due to bridge inspection works from 7pm on Thursday, June 5 to 6am on Friday, June 6. Service 7 will divert via Marsh Lane and York Street.
Meanwhile services 55, 55C, 65, 74, 75, 229, 254 and 255 will be diverted as part of ongoing works on Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre until Monday, June 2.
Bradford Road in Pudsey will also be closed due to roadworks from 7am on Saturday (June 7) to 7pm on Sunday (June 8). Service 72 towards Leeds is diverting via Stanningley Bypass and Richardshaw Lane.
Road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall also remains in place.
Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth remain shut until further notice. Service 9 diverts.
In a welcome boost city services, disruption to bus stop 45032123 Station D, Mill Lane, has been lifted. Services X98 and X99 will use bus stop 45012654 Trinity Q on Boar Lane.
