A key ring road in Leeds city centre is set for closure this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Inner Ring Road, Leeds city centre, will be closed due to bridge inspection works from 7pm on Thursday, June 5 to 6am on Friday, June 6. Service 7 will divert via Marsh Lane and York Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of Leeds city centre bus routes will face disruption this week. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bradford Road in Pudsey will also be closed due to roadworks from 7am on Saturday (June 7) to 7pm on Sunday (June 8). Service 72 towards Leeds is diverting via Stanningley Bypass and Richardshaw Lane.

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth remain shut until further notice. Service 9 diverts.

In a welcome boost city services, disruption to bus stop 45032123 Station D, Mill Lane, has been lifted. Services X98 and X99 will use bus stop 45012654 Trinity Q on Boar Lane.