Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Stainbeck Lane to shut for three weeks
Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, will be closed due to gas works from Tuesday, July 1 to Monday, July 21. Service 91 will be diverting via Scott Hall Road and Potternewton Lane in both directions.
Warm Lane, Yeadon, will similarly be closed due to roadworks from Thursday 3 to Wednesday, July 16. Service 966 will divert via New Road and Greenlea Avenue.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall also remains in place.
Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth also remains shut until further notice, while bus services 24, 116(StationCoaches), 200, 201, 202 and 203 will continue to divert from Neville Street in Leeds city centre.
In a welcome boost services, resurfacing works along Cardinal Road, Beeston have been completed and the route has reopened.
