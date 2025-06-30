A bus route in north Leeds is set for a three week closure.

Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, will be closed due to gas works from Tuesday, July 1 to Monday, July 21. Service 91 will be diverting via Scott Hall Road and Potternewton Lane in both directions.

Warm Lane, Yeadon, will similarly be closed due to roadworks from Thursday 3 to Wednesday, July 16. Service 966 will divert via New Road and Greenlea Avenue.

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth also remains shut until further notice, while bus services 24, 116(StationCoaches), 200, 201, 202 and 203 will continue to divert from Neville Street in Leeds city centre.

In a welcome boost services, resurfacing works along Cardinal Road, Beeston have been completed and the route has reopened.