Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Low Hall Road to remain shut 'until further notice'

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 04:45 BST

A busy bus route in Leeds is to remain shut “until further notice.”

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth are to remain shut until further notice.

Originally closed due to roadworks from Monday, November 4, service 9 at 0838, 1553, 1658 and 1733 towards White Rose will not serve Horsforth Vale due to ongoing works on the Ring Road at Horsforth Roundabout.

A host of buses are set to face disruption in Leeds this week.
A host of buses are set to face disruption in Leeds this week. | James Hardisty

In Hunslet, Dewsbury Road at Apex Way will be closed due to roadworks on Wednesday, May 28 from 3.30am to 6.30am.

Road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. The long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall also remains in place.

In a welcome boost city services, long-term disruption on Scott Hall Road, adjacent to Chapeltown and Meanwood, is set to be lifted from Sunday (May 25).

