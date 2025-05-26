A busy bus route in Leeds is to remain shut “until further notice.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth are to remain shut until further notice.

Originally closed due to roadworks from Monday, November 4, service 9 at 0838, 1553, 1658 and 1733 towards White Rose will not serve Horsforth Vale due to ongoing works on the Ring Road at Horsforth Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of buses are set to face disruption in Leeds this week. | James Hardisty

In Hunslet, Dewsbury Road at Apex Way will be closed due to roadworks on Wednesday, May 28 from 3.30am to 6.30am.

In a welcome boost city services, long-term disruption on Scott Hall Road, adjacent to Chapeltown and Meanwood, is set to be lifted from Sunday (May 25).