Motorists are being warned to expect disruption ahead of four weeks of roadworks on a crucial bypass through west Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting from 8pm on Monday (July 28), road repairs and resurfacing works will take place on the Stanningley Bypass for four weeks, as part of the £44.179 million Dawsons Corner improvement scheme.

Road users are now being urged to plan ahead, as traffic management measures, including a contraflow where vehicles are directed to travel in the opposite direction to the normal flow of traffic, are put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work has been planned to coincide with the reduced levels of traffic over the school summer holidays, allowing for work to progress as quickly as possible with some significant disruption expected to journeys over the coming weeks.

Road repairs and resurfacing works will take place on the Stanningley Bypass from Monday. | NW/LCC

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “The team are working hard to minimise disruption by planning, co-ordinating and sequencing large highways schemes across Leeds. They need careful planning with other works, not always in our control and events across our busy city.

“Starting from Monday, to coincide with four weeks of the school summer holidays, please plan ahead when travelling between Bradford and Leeds (A647) or using the (A6120) outer ring road through Dawsons Corner. You will need to allow extra time for your journeys, be patient and follow the signed road diversions in place.

“We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise the disruption over the summer and thank those who have already changed the way they travel into and around the city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic management measures will be in place 24/7 along the key route with 30mph speed limits introduced to help complete the work efficiently and for the safety of all road users.

During the set up and switch around of the traffic management, there will be partial closures of the bypass and some of the access/slip roads will have local diversions. Access to Pudsey train station will be maintained at all times.

The road traffic management system will safely allow repairs and surfacing works to take place, starting northbound from 8pm Monday, July 28 until August 11 and then southbound from 5am Sunday, August 12, until Tuesday, August 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owlcotes Shopping Centre slip road will be closed to facilitate changes to the traffic management on the following dates:

Monday, July 28 8pm-5am

Monday, August 11 8pm-5am

Monday, August 25 8pm-5am

Tuesday, August 26 8pm-5am (contingency date)