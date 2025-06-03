Diversions are set to be put in place ahead of the demolition of an historic railway bridge in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Station Road bridge, which is built over Cross Gates railway station, is set to be demolished next weekend as part of a seven month plan to replace the bridge.

Part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TPU), the bridge is set to be reconstructed as it is currently too low to accommodate the overhead line equipment (OLE), which will be used to power electric trains on the route in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Station Road bridge, which is built over Cross Gates railway station, is set to be demolished next weekend as part of a seven month plan to replace the bridge. | Tony Johnson

From Thursday 12 to Monday, June 16 and Thursday 3 to Monday, July 7, the section of Station Road above the railway will be closed in both directions to allow the existing bridge to be demolished and the new bridge framework and deck to be installed.

Speaking previously, Lucy Grogan, spokesperson for TRU, said: “Station Road bridge, which was originally built between 1830 and 1834, was widened in 1936 and again in 1953. This latest major upgrade in its life is crucial in enabling TRU to transform rail journeys by better connecting towns and cities across the North.

“We appreciate that this road closure will unfortunately cause inconvenience to the community, so we have worked closely with Leeds City Council to agree diversionary routes to help keep traffic moving, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Advanced warning signage will be in place ahead of the closure the closures, along with signposted diversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southband carriageway will remain shut for the duration of the works, while one lane of the northbound carriageway will also be closed to enable work to take place within the central reservation and ensure worker safety.

Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted, while bus stops 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B and 45010512 Cross Gates Station will be suspended for the duration of the works.

Services will divert as follows:

9A and 40 towards Seacroft diverting via Ring Road Halton, Whitkirk Lane, Austhorpe Lane and Manston Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers for Station Road and Austhorpe Road will need to alight at bus stop 45012819 Greenway or 45012096 Croftdale Grove.

40 towards Leeds will run a normal route from Seacroft to bus stop 45010514 Cross Gates Centre C then diverting via Cross Gates Roundabout, Austhorpe Road, Austhorpe Lane, Skyliner Roundabout and Old Ring Road Halton to resume a normal route at bus stop 45010556 Cross Gates Station on Hollyshaw Lane.