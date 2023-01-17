Justyne Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, 4, were pedestrians involved in a crash with a white Audi TTRS on Scott Hall Road, shortly after 8.30am yesterday. Enquiries suggest that the Audi had been travelling in convoy with a grey BMW before the crash.

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the incident. A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.

A further man, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody. A 65-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

Pictured: Justyne Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, 4

Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses but continue to urge anyone with dashcam footage or who has seen any part of this incident, including the manner of driving of the Audi and BMW prior to this crash, to make contact.