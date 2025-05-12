Two key routes in south Leeds are set to shut for resurfacing work.

Commercial Street and Fountain Street in Morley will be closed due to resurfacing works on Friday, May 16 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Services 52 towards Tingley, 65 towards Leeds and 425 towards Wakefield will divert via Wellington Street, Queensway and Corporation Street.

Commercial Street and Fountain Street in Morley will be closed due to resurfacing works on Friday, May 16. | National World

Bus services 4, 4F, 9, 9C, 14, 16, 16A, 91 and X11 will be diverted as a result of Pudsey Carnival on Saturday, May 17 from 11.30am to 1.30pm. Pudsey Bus Station will not be served throughout.

Elsewhere services 65, 200 and 201 towards White Rose Centre and Leeds city centre will continue to divert as a result of the long-term closure of Wide Lane slip road in Morley.

Ongoing works along Scott Hall Road, adjacent to Chapeltown and Meanwood, and Street Lane remain in place until Sunday, May 25. Services 7A and 7S towards Alwoodley and Shadwell will proceed on Scott Hall Road to the roundabout, then double back down Scott Hall turning left into Street Lane.

Road closures and bus diversions also remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works, while bus stops 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B and 45010512 Cross Gates Station will be suspended.

Long-term closures to Morris Lane, Kirkstall, as well as bus stop suspensions on Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre also remain in place.

In a welcome boost to city services, a three month suspension of the Mill Hill bus stop is set to be lifted this Friday (17), while works on Bridge Road, Boston Spa have also been completed.