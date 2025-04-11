Morley: 'I visited the Leeds town that is 'exploding' in popularity in 2025 - here's what I discovered'

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
There is a strong sense of pride in this Leeds market town, which is currently “exploding” in popularity.

In March, Andrew Robinson, manager of the Leeds-based estate agent Manning Stainton’s Morley branch, shared why this former mill town has become a booming hotspot for many Leeds homebuyers.

Often regarded as the "most patriotic town in England," Morley hosts an annual St George's Parade and is home to well-loved sports clubs such as Morley Rugby Club.

Morley boasts a bustling high street, excellent green spaces and an array of independent pubs and restaurants.Morley boasts a bustling high street, excellent green spaces and an array of independent pubs and restaurants.
| National World

In recent years, a significant influx of young professionals has helped transform areas like Morley Bottoms, attracting a variety of popular independent bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile, the town's high street, Queen Street, is home to Morley Market and the landmark town hall.

To discover what makes Morley stand out, I travelled to the south Leeds town to speak with residents and local businesses.

Watch the video above to hear what Morley locals had to say about their vibrant market town.

