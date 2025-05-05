Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic bridge near Leeds is set to shut as part of tree removal works.

Bridge Road, which connects the villages of Boston Spa and Thorp Arch across the River Wharfe near Wetherby, will be closed due to tree removal works on Wednesday, May 7 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Service 7, which crosses over the notoriously narrow Thorp Arch Bridge, will divert via Moor End, Wattle Syke Roundabout, Boston Road and Privas Way in both directions.

Bridge Road in Wetherby is set to be closed between 9.30am to 3.30pm on Wednesday. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Elsewhere services 65, 200 and 201 towards White Rose Centre and Leeds city centre will continue to divert as a result of the long-term closure of Wide Lane slip road in Morley.

Ongoing works along Scott Hall Road, adjacent to Chapeltown and Meanwood, and Street Lane remain in place until Sunday, May 25. Services 7A and 7S towards Alwoodley and Shadwell will proceed on Scott Hall Road to the roundabout, then double back down Scott Hall turning left into Street Lane.

Road closures and bus diversions also remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works, while bus stops 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B and 45010512 Cross Gates Station will be suspended.

Long-term closures to Morris Lane, Kirkstall, as well as bus stop suspensions along Mill Lane and Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre also remain in place.

In a welcome boost to city services, Dewsbury Road at Apex Way and A647 Stanningley Bypass are both set to reopen.