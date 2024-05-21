19 colourful pictures from a wonderful Pudsey Carnival as parade and festival takes over Leeds town
Dozens of local schools, groups and community organisations joined in the fun by taking part in the parade on Saturday, which had a “musicals” theme this year.
There was also a set of petrolheads from the Yorkshire Trikers who were turning heads in their hefty motorcycles and local residents who came to show off their classic cars.
Organiser Simon Seary, who has run the event for the last 13 years, said it was “fantastic day” and the biggest parade to date.
The Pudsey Carnival event, which has been run for over 30 years in the town, sees the parade leave Queen’s Park and travel through the West Leeds town before heading back to the park, where a large carnival featuring a fun fair, food stands and live music is waiting.
Local photographer Darren Dalton captured the below pictures from the carnival:
