Fountain Street Morley: Emergency services scramble to Leeds street as man detained
Police, fire and ambulance services were pictured responding to the incident on Fountain Street, Morley, late last night (Tuesday, April 8).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11pm last night police were called to a report of a concern for the safety of a man in distress at a house on Fountain Street, Morley.
“Emergency services attended and the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.”
West Yorkshire Fire confirmed that crews from Morley and Dewsbury fire stations responded to the incident.
Fountain Street is a key connecting route between Corporation Street and Britannia Road.
