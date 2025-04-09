Fountain Street Morley: Emergency services scramble to Leeds street as man detained

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:35 BST
Emergency services scrambled to a street in south Leeds where a man was detained.

Police, fire and ambulance services were pictured responding to the incident on Fountain Street, Morley, late last night (Tuesday, April 8).

Emergency services were pictured responding to the incident on Fountain Street, Morley.
Emergency services were pictured responding to the incident on Fountain Street, Morley. | National World

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11pm last night police were called to a report of a concern for the safety of a man in distress at a house on Fountain Street, Morley.

“Emergency services attended and the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.”

West Yorkshire Fire confirmed that crews from Morley and Dewsbury fire stations responded to the incident.

Fountain Street is a key connecting route between Corporation Street and Britannia Road.

