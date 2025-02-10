Armley Gyratory: 18 drone pictures as new 60-tonne Wellington Road footbridge installed over Leeds junction

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

A new 60-tonne footbridge has been installed over a crucial junction in Leeds.

The new Wellington Road footbridge was successfully installed over the Armley Gyratory.

The new footbridge was installed during a weekend closure that ran from 8pm Saturday, February 8 until 5.30am Monday, February 10.

Crossing over the A58, the new Wellington Road footbridge weighs approximately 60-tonnes and was installed using two cranes and a self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT).

It is the third of three footbridges completed around the key route - aimed at providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and more accessible ramps for pedestrians.

These incredible drone shots were shared with the YEP by Liam Sowden of Sowden Captures...

