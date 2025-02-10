The new footbridge was installed during a weekend closure that ran from 8pm Saturday, February 8 until 5.30am Monday, February 10.

Crossing over the A58, the new Wellington Road footbridge weighs approximately 60-tonnes and was installed using two cranes and a self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT).

It is the third of three footbridges completed around the key route - aimed at providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and more accessible ramps for pedestrians.

1 . Wellington Road footbridge installed The new Wellington Road footbridge was successfully installed over the Armley Gyratory this weekend. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

