The new Wellington Road footbridge was successfully installed over the Armley Gyratory.
The new footbridge was installed during a weekend closure that ran from 8pm Saturday, February 8 until 5.30am Monday, February 10.
Crossing over the A58, the new Wellington Road footbridge weighs approximately 60-tonnes and was installed using two cranes and a self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT).
It is the third of three footbridges completed around the key route - aimed at providing a wider bridge deck of four metres and more accessible ramps for pedestrians.
These incredible drone shots were shared with the YEP by Liam Sowden of Sowden Captures...