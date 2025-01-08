Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans are being launched to install a new protected cycle lane along a popular Leeds student route.

Residents and local business owners are being encouraged to have their say on plans to make Burley Road, Park Lane and Westgate “safer and more accessible” for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users.

Through the introduction of a new two-way segregated cycle lane, plus pedestrian crossing and junction improvements, the scheme aims to tackle longstanding issues along the route. These include congestion, limited pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and high collision rates.

Burley Road, Park Lane and Westgate form a key route for the city’s vast student population, with several student accommodation developments and educational facilities located nearby.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council, said: “The Burley Road to Westgate project is a vital step toward creating safer, more accessible routes for active travel through Leeds.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to make our city more inclusive, healthy, and sustainable, and we urge everyone who uses this route - whether you walk, cycle, drive, or take the bus - to share your views and help shape the future of this area.”

Launching today (Wednesday, January 8), the consultation will run until February 5. On completion, it is hoped that the scheme will “improve safety and accessibility” along the route and directly benefit the many students who use it daily.

The project aligns with Leeds City Council’s broader Vision Zero goals, which aims to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries in Leeds by 2040. Between 2017 and 2023, there were 63 reported casualties along the route, including 16 serious collisions.

The £1.8 million scheme is being delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and will be funded by Active Travel England.

Key Features of the Burley Road to Westgate Project

A two-way protected cycle lane along key sections of Burley Road and Westgate, providing safer, direct cycling connections to Leeds city centre.

New, fully signalised crossings at locations such as Park Lane, where there is high footfall from Leeds Sixth Form College students, making it easier to cross the road.

Enhanced bus accessibility with improved junctions and layout adjustments, reducing congestion during peak hours.

Upgraded and new bus stops to create a more welcoming environment for all users.