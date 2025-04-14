Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Wood Lane, Farnley to shut for resurfacing

Buses are set to be diverted this week as a result of resurfacing works in west Leeds.

Wood Lane, Farnley will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday 14 to Wednesday, April 16 between 9am and 3pm each day. Service 80 will divert via Butt Lane & Ring Road Farnley.

In Gildersome, Moorland Avenue cannot be served due to roadworks. Service 65 will divert as follows towards Leeds by remaining on Gildersome Lane and Church Street until resuming normal route. The towards Gildersome service will terminate at the bus stop on Gildersome Lane.

Ongoing works along Scott Hall Road, adjacent to Chapeltown and Meanwood, and Street Lane remain in place until Sunday, May 25. Services 7A and 7S towards Alwoodley and Shadwell will proceed on Scott Hall Road to the roundabout, then double back down Scott Hall turning left into Street Lane picking up normal route.

Road closures and bus diversions are now in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works, while bus stops 45010511 Cross Gates Centre B and 45010512 Cross Gates Station will be suspended.

Long-term closures to Morris Lane, Kirkstall, Wide Lane, Morley,Call Lane, Leeds city centre and Osmondthorpe Lane remain ongoing. Bus stop suspensions along Mill Lane and Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre also remain in place.

In a welcome boost to south Leeds services, Victoria Road in Morley is set to reopen from Thursday following resurfacing works.

