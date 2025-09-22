Four busy bus routes in Leeds are set to shut this week.

Roundhay Road, Sheepscar, will be closed due to roadworks on Tuesday, September 23 and Wednesday, September 24 between 10pm and 4.30am each night. Harper Lane, Yeadon, will also be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, September 22 to Thursday, September 25 between 7pm and 11pm each night.

Services 12, 13 and 13A, and services 27, 34, A2 and A3 will divert respectively.

Bridge works will see the closure of Bridge Street, Otley, from 8pm Monday, September 22 until 5.30am Tuesday, September 23, and the Leeds Inner Ring Road from Wednesday, September 24 to Thursday, September 25 between 7pm and 6am each night. Services A3 and 7(The) will be diverted.

The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, has also been extended by a further 12 weeks until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.

In a welcome boost to city services, a five-day closure of Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, as a result of gas works has been lifted.