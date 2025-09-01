Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Whitehall Road stops shut 'until further notice'

Published 1st Sep 2025
Bus stops along a key route in Leeds city centre are set to shut until further notice.

From Sunday, August 31 and until further notice, bus stops along Whitehall Road, between Thirsk Row and Spence Lane, will not be served due to roadworks. Services 55, 55C, 65, 75, 229, 254 and 255 Will divert via Armley Gyratory and Wellington Street. Service PR1 will continue to operate a normal route along Whitehall Road.

Elsewhere Old Run Road, Holbeck will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, September 1 to Tuesday, September 9. Service 61 is terminating at 45010766 Hunslet Centre during these works.

Until further notice, bus stops along Whitehall Road, between Thirsk Row and Spence Lane, will not be served due to roadworks.
Until further notice, bus stops along Whitehall Road, between Thirsk Row and Spence Lane, will not be served due to roadworks.

Branch End, Gildersome will also closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, September 1 to Wednesday, September 10 between 9.30am to 3pm each day. Service 65 is diverting via Gelderd Road and Street Lane in both directions. Service 425 will divert via Gelderd Road and College Road in both directions.

Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. Disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will also remain in place until May 2026.

Four weeks of delays to Neville Street in Leeds city centre also remain in place through until Friday, September 26.

In a welcome boost to city services, two overnight closures along the Stanningley Bypass have been completed. Services 508 and X6 return to their normal routes.

