Bus stops along a key route in Leeds city centre are set to shut until further notice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Sunday, August 31 and until further notice, bus stops along Whitehall Road, between Thirsk Row and Spence Lane, will not be served due to roadworks. Services 55, 55C, 65, 75, 229, 254 and 255 Will divert via Armley Gyratory and Wellington Street. Service PR1 will continue to operate a normal route along Whitehall Road.

Elsewhere Old Run Road, Holbeck will be closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, September 1 to Tuesday, September 9. Service 61 is terminating at 45010766 Hunslet Centre during these works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until further notice, bus stops along Whitehall Road, between Thirsk Row and Spence Lane, will not be served due to roadworks. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Branch End, Gildersome will also closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, September 1 to Wednesday, September 10 between 9.30am to 3pm each day. Service 65 is diverting via Gelderd Road and Street Lane in both directions. Service 425 will divert via Gelderd Road and College Road in both directions.

Four weeks of delays to Neville Street in Leeds city centre also remain in place through until Friday, September 26.

In a welcome boost to city services, two overnight closures along the Stanningley Bypass have been completed. Services 508 and X6 return to their normal routes.