A busy bus route in south Leeds is set to be shut “until further notice.”

Wide Lane slip road, Morley, will be closed due to roadworks from today (Monday, July 7) until further notice. Services 65, 200 and 201 towards White Rose Centre and Leeds City Centre will use the roundabout to turn left.

Bus stop 45011329, Wide Lane End will not be in use during these works.

Oxford Road, Guiseley will also be closed due to roadworks this week from Monday 7 to Wednesday, July 9 between 7pm and 6am each night. Service A3 is diverting via Leeds Road, White Cross Roundabout and Leeds Road.

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth also remains shut until further notice, while bus services 24, 116(StationCoaches), 200, 201, 202 and 203 will continue to divert from Neville Street in Leeds city centre.

Diversions on Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton and Warm Lane, Yeadon will also remain in place.

In a welcome boost services, four bus stops that have been out of order on Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre are due to reopen from today.