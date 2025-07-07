Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Wide Lane, Morley shuts 'until further notice'
Wide Lane slip road, Morley, will be closed due to roadworks from today (Monday, July 7) until further notice. Services 65, 200 and 201 towards White Rose Centre and Leeds City Centre will use the roundabout to turn left.
Bus stop 45011329, Wide Lane End will not be in use during these works.
Oxford Road, Guiseley will also be closed due to roadworks this week from Monday 7 to Wednesday, July 9 between 7pm and 6am each night. Service A3 is diverting via Leeds Road, White Cross Roundabout and Leeds Road.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. A long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall also remains in place.
Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth also remains shut until further notice, while bus services 24, 116(StationCoaches), 200, 201, 202 and 203 will continue to divert from Neville Street in Leeds city centre.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Diversions on Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton and Warm Lane, Yeadon will also remain in place.
In a welcome boost services, four bus stops that have been out of order on Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre are due to reopen from today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.