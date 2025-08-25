A key bus route in Leeds city centre is set to be hit by four weeks of delays.

Neville Street in Leeds city centre is to be affected by roadworks from Tuesday, August 26 to Friday, September 26, which may lead to service delays.

Service 24 towards Holt Park will be diverting via Great Wilson Street using stop Southbank F, service 116 towards Leeds will be diverting via Sovereign Street and Swinegate, while services 200, 201, 202 and 203 towards Leeds will be diverting via Meadow Lane.

Neville Street in Leeds city centre is to be affected by roadworks from Tuesday, August 26 to Friday, September 26. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Elsewhere in west Leeds, the Stanningley Bypass will be closed for roadworks from 8pm Monday, August 25 to 5am Tuesday, August 26 and from 8pm Tuesday, August 26 to 5am Wednesday, August 27. Services 508 and X6 are diverting via Bradford Road, Town Street and Stanningley Road in both directions.

In a welcome boost to city services, closures to Woodhouse Lane and Foundry Approach plus a long-term closure to Morris Lane in Kirkstall have now concluded.