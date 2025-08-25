Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Neville Street hit by four weeks of delays
Neville Street in Leeds city centre is to be affected by roadworks from Tuesday, August 26 to Friday, September 26, which may lead to service delays.
Service 24 towards Holt Park will be diverting via Great Wilson Street using stop Southbank F, service 116 towards Leeds will be diverting via Sovereign Street and Swinegate, while services 200, 201, 202 and 203 towards Leeds will be diverting via Meadow Lane.
Elsewhere in west Leeds, the Stanningley Bypass will be closed for roadworks from 8pm Monday, August 25 to 5am Tuesday, August 26 and from 8pm Tuesday, August 26 to 5am Wednesday, August 27. Services 508 and X6 are diverting via Bradford Road, Town Street and Stanningley Road in both directions.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. Disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will also remain in place until May 2026.
In a welcome boost to city services, closures to Woodhouse Lane and Foundry Approach plus a long-term closure to Morris Lane in Kirkstall have now concluded.