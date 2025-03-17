Plans to improve a crucial junction with an “alarming” crash rate have been unveiled by Leeds City Council.

Residents, businesses, and commuters are being asked to have their say on plans to improve the ‘Bayswater Triangle’, particularly the A58 Roundhay Road junctions with Bayswater Road, Spencer Place, Roseville Road, and Gledhow Road.

Due to run until Sunday, April 20, the public consultation includes proposals to introduce segregated bus and cycle lanes along the route, plus improved pedestrian crossings.

A total of 71 collisions have been recorded along the route over the past seven years - resulting in 90 casualties, including one fatality, 14 serious injuries, and 56 slight injuries. As a result, it has been identified as Leeds City Council’s “number one site of concern.”

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “This A58 Roundhay Road and Barrack Road scheme is a vital step towards creating a safer, more efficient, and accessible travel environment for local residents.

“The area is prone to an alarming number of collisions over the previous 7 years, with 35% of casualties involving people walking and cycling.

“These plans should deliver enhanced safety measures for all road users, especially people walking and cycling, whilst helping to ease congestion and improve bus reliability. Your input is essential to ensure these changes meet community needs.”

The project, delivered in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is part of Leeds City Council’s broader commitment to the Connecting Leeds Transport Strategy and the Vision Zero 2040 initiative - aiming to eliminate any road fatalities or serious injuries on Leeds’ roads by 2040.

The £4.5 million scheme will be funded by the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund’s Corridor Improvement Programme, subject to approvals.

Previous consultations have been held as part of ongoing works to improve key student routes, including the Woodhouse Lane Gateway and Burley Road.

Key proposals to improve the A58 Roundhay Road include:

New or enhanced pedestrian crossings making it safer for people to cross the road.

Changes to key junctions around Bayswater Triangle that aim to reduce collisions, making it safer for all road users, especially people walking and cycling.

New segregated cycle lanes, ensuring a safer route for cyclists and encouraging people to take up cycling.

Bus priority measures and dedicated bus lanes on Roundhay Road to improve journey reliability and reduce congestion.

Upgraded public spaces with trees and planting, to encourage people to spend more time there.