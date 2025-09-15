A busy bus route in north Leeds is set to shut for five-days.

Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, will be closed due to gas works from Monday, September 15 to Friday, September 19 between 9.30am to 3.30pm each day.

Service 91 towards Pudsey is diverting via Scott Hall Road and Potternewton Lane. Services towards Halton Moor are not affected.

Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, will be closed due to gas works from today. | James Hardisty

In Otley, Bridge Street will be closed overnight for bridge repair works from 7.30pm to 5.30am on Monday 15 and Wednesday, September 17. A3 will terminate at Otley Bus Station.

The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, has also been extended by a further 12 weeks until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.

In a welcome boost to city services, Fairburn Drive, Garforth has reopened.