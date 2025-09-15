Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton shuts for five-days
Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, will be closed due to gas works from Monday, September 15 to Friday, September 19 between 9.30am to 3.30pm each day.
Service 91 towards Pudsey is diverting via Scott Hall Road and Potternewton Lane. Services towards Halton Moor are not affected.
In Otley, Bridge Street will be closed overnight for bridge repair works from 7.30pm to 5.30am on Monday 15 and Wednesday, September 17. A3 will terminate at Otley Bus Station.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. Disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will also remain in place until May 2026.
Four weeks of delays to Neville Street in Leeds city centre also remain in place through until Friday, September 26. As does disruption to stops on Whitehall Road.
The closure of Wide Lane slip road, Morley, has also been extended by a further 12 weeks until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 will divert.
In a welcome boost to city services, Fairburn Drive, Garforth has reopened.