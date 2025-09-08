Leeds bus timetables: All diversions and cancellations as Morley slip road to remain shut for further 12 weeks
Wide Lane slip road, Morley, which closed “until further notice” on Monday, July 7, is to remain shut until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 towards White Rose Centre and Leeds City Centre will use the roundabout to turn left. Bus stop 45011329, Wide Lane End will not be in use during these works.
Fairburn Drive, Garforth, will also be closed due to roadworks from Saturday, September 13 to Sunday, September 14 between 8am and 5pm each day. Service 163 will divert via Ninelands Lane in both directions.
Meanwhile, road closures and bus diversions remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. Disruption to Dawsons Corner and Stanningley Bypass will also remain in place until May 2026.
Four weeks of delays to Neville Street in Leeds city centre also remain in place through until Friday, September 26. As does disruption to stops on Whitehall Road.
In a welcome boost to city services, resurfacing works Old Run Road, Holbeck and Branch End, Gildersome, are set to be completed this week.