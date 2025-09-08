A busy slip road in south Leeds is set to remain shut for a further 12 weeks.

Wide Lane slip road, Morley, which closed “until further notice” on Monday, July 7, is to remain shut until Sunday, November 30. Services 65, 200 and 201 towards White Rose Centre and Leeds City Centre will use the roundabout to turn left. Bus stop 45011329, Wide Lane End will not be in use during these works.

Fairburn Drive, Garforth, will also be closed due to roadworks from Saturday, September 13 to Sunday, September 14 between 8am and 5pm each day. Service 163 will divert via Ninelands Lane in both directions.

Wide Lane slip road, Morley, is to remain shut until Sunday, November 30. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

In a welcome boost to city services, resurfacing works Old Run Road, Holbeck and Branch End, Gildersome, are set to be completed this week.