It’s the last Friday of August which can only mean one thing - it’s the first day of Leeds Festival , being held once again at Bramham Park in Weatherby.

It’s been a contentious year for Leeds and Reading in 2022 however; last minute drop outs including the unfortunate cancellation of Friday headliners Rage Against The Machine , still hasn’t put a dampener on a continued highlight in the annual festival calendar.

Headlining the Main Stage West during the festival is New Jersey songwriter Halsey , who’s 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power , landed on a number of music end of year lists and sparked crossover interest with the production work helmed by Academy award winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - also known to many as Nine Inch Nails .

Halsey also made the news this year when she posted on TikTok to complain her record label wouldn’t release her single, So Good, without an “accompanying campaign or TikTok video to make it go viral."

Some have speculated that the controversy might have been a viral campaign in itself. The jury is still out and probably heading to Leeds Festival this weekend.

Who are the headliners at Leeds Festival 2022?

The following is the full and updated list of headliners for Leeds Festival 2022:

Friday 26 August

The 1975 (Main Stage East)

Halsey (Main Stage West)

Saturday 27 August

Sunday 28 August

When will Halsey perform at Leeds Festival 2022?

Halsey performs this weekend as part of Leeds and Reading 2022.

Hasley is scheduled to headline the Main Stage West today (August 26), with her performance at 7:50pm.

Attendees and those watching from home should expect them to hit the stage at 7:50 pm and will end their performance at around the 9:00pm mark.

What is the possible setlist for Halsey at Leeds Festival 2022?

Halsey is currently midway through her Love and Power tour, in support of her 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, so her setlists at present have a very heavy presence of that critically acclaimed work.

Halsey has also jumped on the 2022 Kate Bush trend, by including her take on Running Up That Hill in recent performances.

Nightmare

Castle

Easier than Lying

You Should Be Sad

Graveyard

Colors

Hurricane

Hold Me Down

The Lighthouse

Bad at Love

3am

Honey

Gasoline

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (Kate Bush cover)

Without Me

I am Not a Woman, I’m a God

How can I watch Halsey’s performance on TV?

Halsey’s performance at Bramham Park has not been selected for live television coverage.

However, their performance at the Reading Festival site will be available to watch live on the BBC on Sunday August 28 from 7:20pm.

There is wider coverage throughout the festival which can be streamed across the weekend on BBC iPlayer .