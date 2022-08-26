Leeds Festival live updates including traffic latest, set list times, bar prices and a first look around the main arena
The first Leeds Festival acts have taken to the stage as fans look forward to seeing Friday night headliners The 1975.
For those yet to arrive, there is congestion on the A1(M) and M62 to be navigated but a closure on the A64 due to an earlier accident has now been lifted.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates on the roads and from inside the festival.
Last updated: Friday, 26 August, 2022, 16:52
Excitement building for headline acts
Our reporter Tom Coates writes: “The sun has disappeared but the crowds are thickening as people pile in to the arena to catch the likes of DMA’s and Run The Jewels. Not too long to go until the headliners.”
Festivalgoers share their views on acts cancelling
The cancellation by original Friday night headliners Rage Against The Machine was a big talking point ahead of the festival.
Other high profile acts to drop-out were Maneskin and Jack Harlow, who’s heading to Leeds later in the year instead.
Here’s what festivalgoers had to say on the matter as we found out how day one is going for them.
What food vendors are at the festival?
Leeds Festival is packed with food vendors, spanning various cuisines and catering for various diets.
We’ve taken a look at some of the options available to people heading to the festival this weekend.
Here are some of the food options on offer at Leeds Festival this year
How much does a beer cost at the bar?
It’s the question that many festivalgoers want to get answered as soon as possible.
And to save you the legwork, our reporter Tom Coates has been to check out the bar prices for this year’s festival.
For all drinks, there are two prices as Barclaycard customers get 10 per cent off as a perk.
Key prices include:
- Carlsberg Danish Pilsner 568ml - £6.50 / £5.85
- Somersby Cider 568ml - £6.80 / £6.12
- Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75
- Grey Goose Vodka & Mixer 25ml - £9.50 / £8.55
- Single Serve Wine (White/Red/Rosé) 187ml - £7 / £6.30
- Prosecco 200ml - £9.50 / £8.55
- Red Bull Energy (Red Bull Energy, Sugarfree, Tropical & Watermelon) 250ml - £4 / £3.60
- Water 500ml - £2.60 / £2.34
Check out the full list of prices here:
All the drink prices at Leeds Festival from water to pints of lager and bottles of wine
Traffic update: Significant congestion on the A1(M) and M62
For those yet to arrive at the festival, there’s significant congestion on the A1(M) near the festival site. Here’s how things look at the moment, according to the AA.
There’s also congestion on much of the M62 in West Yorkshire, particularly around Huddersfield and the Gildersome area.
It doesn’t look like there’s any specific ongoing incidents causing this so it could well be down to the sheer volume of traffic on the roads as the bank holiday weekend getaway begins. The AA had issued an amber traffic alert earlier this week, warning that major events would create issues on the M62.
A64 reopens after earlier police incident
The A64 eastbound has now reopened to traffic following a serious crash in the early morning.
Here’s what police said earlier about the collision:
Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash on key Leeds Festival route
A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on a key route to Leeds Festival.
Secret set hint alert!
Our reporter Tom Coates has been on the lookout for hints about any secret sets.
He says: “Secret set hint alert! Thomas Headon, a London-born Australian singer known for hits such as ‘How Do I Know?’ and ‘Bored’, has not denied appearing at Leeds Festival in a reply to a fan on Twitter.”
The weekend weather forecast
It’s been blue skies here in Leeds today but will the good weather last?
Weather forecast for Leeds Festival 2022 - get your wellies at the ready
Campers at sister event Reading Festival are seeing their tents flooded with water due to heavy rain, but it is all blue skies for those at Leeds Festival 2022.
Mallrat opens the Main Stage East
Mallrate has opened the Main Stage East. Our reporter Tom Coates was there to catch the opening moments.
He says: “Friday is officially under way! Mallrat has drawn a decent lunchtime crowd for her Main Stage East opener set.”