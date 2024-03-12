Leeds Rhinos fixtures and results 2024
Super League play-offs start on the weekend beginning Thursday, September 26. The semi-finals will be the following week, with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.
All fixtures are subject to change.
December
Tues 26 Wakefield Trinity H 11.30am pre-season Festive Challenge
Rhinos 41 (Tries Olpherts 2, Roberts, J Smith, C Smith, Goudemand, Nicholson-Watton. Goals Sinfield 6. Drop goal Sinfield), Wakefield 22 (Tries Franco, Ashurst, Jowitt, Walmsley. Goals Jowitt 2, Walmsley).
Referee: Tom Grant. Attendance: 9,565.
January
Sun 28 Bradford Bulls A 3pm
Bradford 34 (Tries Souter 2, Doro, McGowan, Myers, Peposhi. Goals Lilley 6 ), Rhinos 8 (tries Roberts, Olpherts).
Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 3,611.
February
Fri 2 Hunslet A 7.30pm pre-season Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy
Hunslet 18 (Tries Dyer-Dixon 2, Ferreira, Syme. Goal Mallinson), Rhinos 16 (Tries Smart, Proud, Taylor-Smith. Goals Taylor-Smith 2).
Referee: Aaryn Belafonte. Attendance: 660.
Sun 4 Hull KR H 2.30pm pre-season James Donaldson testimonial
Rhinos 26 (Tries Miller, Ruan, N McCormack, Gannon, Croft. Goals Martin 3), Hull KR 18 (Tries Hiku 2, Gorman. Goals Hiku 2, Gorman).
Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 4,500.
Fri 16 Salford Red Devils H 8pm
Rhinos 22 (Tries Handley 2, Lisone. Goals Martin 5), Salford 16 (Tries Cust, Partington. Goals Sneyd 4).
Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 15,126.
Thur 22 Hull KR A 8pm
Hull KR 22 (Tries Sue, R Hall, Hiku. Goals Litten 4), Rhinos 12 (Tries Newman, Handley, Goals Martin 2).
Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: not given.
March
Sat 2 Catalans Dragons H 3pm
Rhinos 18 (Tries Handley 2, Newman. Goals Martin 3), Catalans 19 (Try Satae. Goals Mourgue 3).
Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 14,168.
Fri 8 Leigh Leopards A 8pm
Leigh 16 (Tries O’Brien, O’Donnell, Hanley. Goals Moylan 2), Rhinos 22 (Tries Handley 2, Martin, Frawley. Goals Martin 3).
Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: not given.
Fri 15 St Helens H 8pm
Fri 22 St Helens H 8pm Challenge Cup round six
Thur 28 Castleford Tigers A 8pm
April
Fri 5 Warrington Wolves H 8pm
Fri 19 Huddersfield Giants H 8pm
Sun 28 Hull FC A 3pm
May
Fri 3 London Broncos H 8pm
Sat 11 Catalans Dragons A 8pm
Fri 24 St Helens A 8pm
Fri 31 Castleford Tigers H 8pm
June
Sat 15 Hull FC A 3pm
Fri 21 Leigh Leopards H 8pm
July
Sat 6 London Broncos H 3pm
Fri 12 Warrington Wolves A 8pm
Sat 20 Hull KR H 3.30pm
Fri 26 Huddersfield Giants A 7.45pm
August
Sat 3 Salford Red Devils A 2pm
Fri 9 Wigan Warriors H 8pm
Sat 17 Warrington Wolves at Elland Road (Magic Weekend) tba
Fri 23 Catalans Dragons H 8pm
September
Sun 1 London Broncos A 3pm
Fri 6 Hull FC H 8pm
Fri 13 Wigan Warriors A 8pm
Fri 20 Hull KR A 8pm