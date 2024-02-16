Ash Handley scored Leeds Rhinos' first try of the new season after a thrilling length-of-the-field run against Salford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos, including six debutants, trailed three times - including 14-8 at half-time - but showed real character to level each time before big prop Sam Lisone enhanced his growing cult status by crashing over for the winning try 10 minutes from time. It looked like both teams’ first competitive match, but was the sort of game they lost last year.

It wasn’t pretty - though Ash Handley’s brace of tries were - but it was a solid start and there were encouraging signs, particularly from the likes of Hanndley, Lisone, Oledzki, Andy Ackers and Cameron Smith.

It was only Leeds’ third win in nine round one fixtures since their treble-winning season of 2015. They were without right-wing David Fusitu’a who, as in two pre-season games, was sidelined by injury after being named in the initial squad. Salford’s former Leeds three-quarter Nene Macdonald came in for some abuse from the South Stand - particularly when he dropped a kick-off - but the Papuan New Guinean had a strong game.

The visitors went ahead through a Marc Sneyd penalty goal after nine minutes, but that was cancelled out soon afterwards by a Rhyse Martin kick, after a high tackle on Brodie Croft by Ryan Brierley who was sin-binned.

The 12 men went back in front through Cade Cust who touched down from Sneyd’s grubber. That came off an uncharacteristic mistake by Handley who spilled a high kick from the number seven. Leeds’ left winger made amends in spectacular fashion as Brierley reentered the action, finding a gap 10 metres from Leeds’ line and out-pacing the cover.

Martin added the extras, but Oli Partington nipped over from close range and Sneyd booted his second conversion to make it 14-8 at the interval. Rhinos were hard done by, the officials calling a knock-on by Luis Roberts from a long kick, when the ball clearly went backwards.

Handley’s second try, converted off the touchline by Martin, got Leeds back level nine minutes into the second half after a spell of steady pressure. The winger did exceptionally well to touch down a smart, low kick from Martin.

Salford went ahead for the third time at the end of the third quarter when Sneyd landed another penalty goal. Leeds’ debutant centre Paul Momirovski was sin-binned after a ridiculous delay for video referee Ben Thaler to make the decision, though there didn’t look to be much to their incident. Extra use of the video ref is going to cause frustration this year.

Five minutes later Amir Bourouh was sin-binned for a professional foul on James Donaldson in front of the visitors’ posts and Martin took the two to make it 16-16. Leeds had the numerical advantage when they went ahead for the first time with 10 left, Lisone capping a strong game off the bench by crashing over from Cameron Smith’s pass.

With three minutes left Kallum Watkins had a touchdown ruled out by referee Aaron Moore and Thaler for a knock-on from Sneyd’s kick. It was a game that could have gone either way, but Rhinos hung in and just about shaded it.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Roberts, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Donaldson, Ackers, Oledzki, Goudemand, Martin, C Smith. Subs Sangarte, Lisone, O’Connor, Bentley.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Hankinson, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross, Cyst, Sneyd, Singleton, Borough, Ormondroyd, Stone, Watkins, Partington. Subs Atkin, Wright, Shorrocks, Hellewell.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan).